TV, Podcasts & Passion Projects: I’m a 5-Time Finalist!

A6. ONLINE JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR, Independent/Freelance

B4. TRAVEL REPORTING

K4. LIFESTYLE FEATURE

L21. TV/STREAMING/RADIO FEATURE

I'm honored and thrilled to be named a finalist in the Southern California Journalism Awards, presented by the Los Angeles Press Club. With more than 2,500 entries submitted—breaking all previous records—this year's awards spotlight the most impactful storytelling across media. My work has been recognized in four categories—spanning podcasting, TV, travel, and digital journalism—and reflects my continued passion for sharing powerful, meaningful stories of place, purpose, and people making a difference. From TV segments and podcast episodes to lifestyle features, each piece honors the culture, connections, and experiences that move us.

"How Alex Jimenez Transformed Her Passion into a Thriving Travel Community" - On Make Your Own Map, Alex opens up about building Travel Fashion Girl and Women's Travel Fest into vibrant communities for women travelers. Her entrepreneurial journey and empowering message earned recognition in the lifestyle storytelling category.

"Neville McConachie's Tales of the Giant's Causeway" - This episode, also from Make Your Own Map, was recorded as part of my Jet Set TV travel special on Ireland. Neville's storytelling brought the magic and mystery of Northern Ireland's Giant's Causeway to life and earned recognition in the podcast category.

Icon of the Seas – The World's Largest Cruise Ship - Featured on The Jet Set TV, this segment explored Royal Caribbean's record-breaking ship. It's a story of innovation, scale, and the joy of cruising—nominated in the TV/streaming category alongside some of the industry's best travel broadcasters.

I'm especially proud to once again be a finalist for Online Journalist of the Year, honoring the full spectrum of my digital reporting, interviews, and multimedia storytelling. This is my 3rd finalist nomination for Online Journalist of the Year!

I'm incredibly grateful to The Jet Set TV team, my podcast guests, and the editors and collaborators who help bring these stories to life.