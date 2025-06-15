fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

TV, Podcasts & Passion Projects: I’m a 5-Time Finalist!

[additional-authors]
Picture of Lisa Ellen Niver

Lisa Ellen Niver

June 15, 2025

Southern California Journalism Awards 2025: 5 Finalist Nominations. 4 Categories. 1 Storytelling Heart.

I’m honored and thrilled to be named a 5-time finalist in the 67th Southern California Journalism Awards, presented by the Los Angeles Press Club. With more than 2,500 entries submitted—breaking all previous records—this year’s awards spotlight the most impactful storytelling across media. My work has been recognized in four categories—spanning podcasting, TV, travel, and digital journalism—and reflects my continued passion for sharing powerful, meaningful stories of place, purpose, and people making a difference. From TV segments and podcast episodes to lifestyle features, each piece honors the culture, connections, and experiences that move us. Lifestyle Feature (Podcast) “How Alex Jimenez Transformed Her Passion into a Thriving Travel Community” On Make Your Own Map, Alex opens up about building Travel Fashion Girl and Women’s Travel Fest into vibrant communities for women travelers. Her entrepreneurial journey and empowering message earned recognition in this lifestyle storytelling category. Lifestyle Feature (Podcast) & Travel Reporting (Podcast) “Neville McConachie’s Tales of the Giant’s Causeway” This episode, also from Make Your Own Map, was recorded as part of my Jet Set TV travel special on Ireland—recently honored with a Telly Award. Neville’s storytelling brought the magic and mystery of Northern Ireland’s Giant’s Causeway to life and earned recognition in two categories. TV/Streaming/Radio Feature Icon of the Seas – The World’s Largest Cruise Ship Featured on The Jet Set TV, this segment explored Royal Caribbean’s record-breaking ship. It’s a story of innovation, scale, and the joy of cruising—nominated in a category alongside some of the industry’s best travel broadcasters. Online Journalist of the Year I’m especially proud to once again be a finalist for Online Journalist of the Year, honoring the full spectrum of my digital reporting, interviews, and multimedia storytelling. This is my 3rd finalist nomination for Online Journalist of the Year! I’m incredibly grateful to The Jet Set TV team, my podcast guests, and the editors and collaborators who help bring these stories to life. Thank you for traveling this journey with me—can’t wait to see what’s next!

5x Finalist! Travel, TV & Tales That Made the Judges Take Note

A6. ONLINE JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR, Independent/Freelance

Lisa Niver, Freelance  Nico Lang, Queer News Daily Lyndsey Parker, Freelance John Regardie, Freelance Aitana Vargas, Freelance

B4. TRAVEL REPORTING

Lisa Niver, Make Your Own Map, “Neville McConachie’s Tales of the Giant’s Causeway” Angela Boisvert, Matt Bass, Tamara Gould, Nathan Masters, Kathy Kasaba, PBS SoCal, “Lost LA: Hiking Trailblazers” Ruksana Hussain, Fodor’s Travel, “How to Behave When Visiting Sites of Remembrance” Michele Stueven, LA Weekly, “ON THE HORIZON 100 Years of Filmmaking in Utah” Susan Valot, KCRW, “‘Just as special as Disneyland,’ backyard trains draw crowds”
Interview on Spotify

K4. LIFESTYLE FEATURE

Lisa Niver, Make Your Own Map, “How Alex Jimenez Transformed Her Passion into a Thriving Travel Community” Lisa Niver, Make Your Own Map, “Ireland: Neville’s Stories at Giant’s Causeway” Jonathan Bastian, Andrea Brody, KCRW, “The Serviceberry’: Robin Wall Kimmerer’s guide to the gift economy” Caroline Feraday, KCLU Radio, “A master whiskey distiller from Scotland is putting Oxnard on the map” Juuso Määttänen, Annenbergmedia, “Eli Everfly helps up-and-coming L.A. wrestlers get ahead”
How Alex Jimenez Transformed Her Passion into a Thriving Travel Community
Interview and Transcript on We Said Go Travel: https://www.wesaidgotravel.com/alex-jimenez/ Interview on YouTube : https://youtu.be/MYfJ85W6058 Interview on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0W9KbQczTmsWAHOeqmEgHq?si=6MLcVTqkQOaqSBTmCyJd4g

L21. TV/STREAMING/RADIO FEATURE

Lisa Niver, The Jet Set TV, “Lisa Niver Onboard Icon of the Seas” Samantha Bergeson, IndieWire, “Hallmark Holiday Stars Won’t Be Ignored by Hollywood Anymore: ‘I Treat Each Production Like a Martin Scorsese Film’” Mesfin Fekadu, The Hollywood Reporter, “‘Abbott Elementary’ and The Glow Up of Janine Teagues” James Hibberd, The Hollywood Reporter, “How ‘The Chosen’ Creator Turned the Bible Into Binge TV” J. Kim Murphy, Variety, “Welcome to ‘Ren Faire’: Lance Oppenheim’s HBO Docuseries Follows a Festival Trapped in a Real-Life Game of Thrones” The Jet Set TV: Lisa Niver takes us onboard the ICONIC Icon of the Seas
Jet Set Correspondent Lisa Niver set sail on the World’s Largest Cruise ship to give us a look inside! Thank you The Jet Set TV, Nikki Noya & Bobby Laurie for allowing me to share about Royal Caribbean International’s brand new ship, ICON OF THE SEAS on your travel TV show. Thank you to the INCREDIBLE & ICONIC production team — Option A Group, Lisa Williams, Sam Harris, Jason Mangini and Patrick Gruss for this amazing segment. Thank you to TEAM Ketchum –Aaron Kokoruz Jessica Milton Spencer Bullard Amanda Gadaleta Alonso–for another amazing adventure, especially saving me a spot on Crown’s Edge 🙂

Lisa Niver won a 2025 Telly Award for her Travel TV special about Ireland which aired on The Jet Set TV!

https://youtu.be/h1rIvYuti6U
Lisa Niver has won many awards including a TELLY! From 2017 to 2025, in the Southern California Journalism Awards and National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards, she has won nine times and been a finalist forty times for a variety of broadcast, print, podcast and digital categories.
  • 2025 Winner: Silver Telly Award for Celtic Charm travel special!
  • 2025 5x Finalist: Southern California Journalism Awards for Online Journalist of the Year, TV/Streaming/Radio Feature, Lifestyle Feature (Podcast) & Travel Reporting (Podcast)
  • 2024 Winner: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards Diversity in the Entertainment Industry
  • 2024 4x Finalist: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards finalist for Online Journalist of the Year, and for three of my podcast interviews with Beth Santos, Wanderful, Carolyn Ray, JourneyWoman, and Samantha Brown, Places to Love.
  • 2024 2x Winner: Southern California Journalism Awards for podcast segments with Samantha Brown, Places to Love, and Tony Phelan, A Small Light
  • 2024 6x Finalist: Southern California Journalism Awards for Online Journalist of the Year, Podcast Host and for my podcast interviews with Andrew McCarthy, Samantha Brown, Tony Phelan and Christie Tate
  • 2023 Winner: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards Diversity in Entertainment
  • 2023 3x Finalist: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards
  • 2023 2x Finalist: Southern California Journalism Awards for Travel Reporting and Podcast Interview
  • 2022 Finalist: Southern California Journalism Awards for BOOK CRITICISM
  • 2021 Finalist: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards for Commentary Diversity/Gender and Commentary Analysis/Trend — Film
  • 2021 WinnerSouthern California Journalism Awards for TECHNOLOGY REPORTING
  • 2021 Finalist: Southern California Journalism Awards for BOOK CRITICISM
  • 2020 Winner: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards for Book Critic. See all of Lisa’s book reviews here.
  • 2020 Finalist: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards for Book Critic
  • 2020 Winner: Southern California Journalism Awards for print magazine article: Hemispheres Magazine for United Airlines
  • 2020 Five Time Finalist: Southern California Journalism awards
More about Lisa Niver: https://lisaniver.com/awards/

Have you read my memoir, BRAVE-ish? My book has won 10 awards!

2025 International Impact Book Awards—Travel 2024 Gold Medal – Inspirational – North American Book Awards 2024 Gold Bookfest Award – Nonfiction Memoir Travel 2024 Gold Nonfiction Book Award – Nonfiction Authors Association 2024 Literary Titan Gold Book Award – Non-fiction 2024 Silver Bookfest Award – Nonfiction Self-Help Inspiration 2024 Readers’ Favorite Honorable Mention – Non-Fiction – Women’s Genre 2023 Hearten Book Awards First Place Winner – Inspiring & Uplifting Non-Fiction 2023 Zibby Awards Runner-up – Best Book for The Strong Woman2023 Goody Business Book Awards Winner – Memoir/Self-Help Featured in Conde Nast Traveler Women Who Travel Book Club: 10 New Books We Can’t Wait to Read this Fall As seen in Forbes Best New NonFiction
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Why Did Israel Suddenly Attack?

June 13, 2025

It is not a change in their belief that Iran must be stopped from acquiring a nuclear weapon. It is a change in their belief about Israel’s ability to achieve that goal. That belief is the genuine shift.

Jews Must Arm Themselves

June 13, 2025

While it may feel noble to push for gun reforms and other so-called peaceful measures to strengthen our society, there will inevitably be moments where this society cannot keep us safe.

Extreme Alert at 3 am

June 13, 2025

We, the entire country, were awakened by air raid sirens and a few minutes later by an ear-splitting continuous shriek on our phones. EXTREME ALERT!

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.