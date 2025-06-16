Iranian Payback, Long Overdue

Now that Israel and Iran are finally at war, let us hope that we are witnessing the final days of the medieval mullahs and ayatollahs—along with their barbaric henchmen—who have brutalized the women, homosexuals and dissident students of Iran since the very first days of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Before they targeted their own people, however, this death cult disguised as the “religion of peace” gambled mightily and picked on a much larger enemy—the United States! America’s failure to respond appropriately to Iran’s very first demonstration that they rejected the first principles of Western civilization was a colossal mistake. Our payback was 46 years in the making. And we find ourselves unable to take full credit for finally achieving satisfaction.

That accolade belongs to Israel.

After deposing the Shah of Iran in 1979, back when Iran was, not unlike Israel, a devotee of Western ways (women wore miniskirts, their heads were uncovered and they danced to Motown; homosexuals did not hang from cranes), the Islamists’ first order of business was to take 52 American diplomats hostage and hold them for 444 days.

The ground rules of the modern world: embassies, and the diplomats who work there, are inviolable. You don’t blindfold and keep them prisoner—unless you still live in the Dark Ages and modernity is of little interest to you.

That’s precisely the message the mullahs wished for the world to understand: “We aim to rob you of the Enlightenment.”

In 1983, Iran bombed the American Embassy in Beirut, along with a Marine barracks, killing nearly 300. In 2011, it attempted to blow up a restaurant in Washington, D.C. The novelist Salman Rushdie, now an American citizen, lost an eye and the use of an arm from a terrorist acting in accordance with an Iranian fatwa. More recently, death threats against Donald Trump, and some of his advisors who scuttled the Iran deal, were issued.

All along Iranian zealots burned American flags and effigies of Uncle Sam, and chanted, “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!” Is there anything Islamists won’t shout “Death to . . . ”?

Iran embarked on a plan to arm itself with nuclear and ballistic weapons aimed at the West—Israel only being its most favored target. It repeatedly, including most recently on May 31, flunked its uranium enrichment and nuclear nonproliferation obligations. It regularly cheated, lied and defied inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Commission.

With this rich history of terror sponsorship and anti-American animus, what is all this nonsense that Israel’s airstrikes over Tehran is not “our war?”

This is absolutely America’s war—even if it allows Israel to wage it.

It is true that to Tucker Carlson and his isolationist, antisemitic friends, every dead Jew is a feather in their dunce caps.

Most informed, reasonably intelligent people not gaslit by such purveyors of isolationist antisemitism see clearly what is happening over the dark skies and scorching ground of Iran: Israel is America’s ultimate proxy and wingman. A brutal, theocratic terrorist regime may have finally arrived at its long overdue end of days.

“Be careful what you wish for” is obviously not a Koranic adage. What these prehistoric Arabs and Persians—which go by the names Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the Houthis, Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard—would not give for a return to the world that existed on October 6, 2023.

Iran funded, supplied and helped coordinate the massacre in southern Israel on October 7. The very next day—failing to realize it at the time—these regional death merchants began a slow death march toward their own annihilation.

What looked like a decisive victory against Israel, with trash-talking promises of repeated acts of barbarism—more torching of Israeli infants, gangraping of teenagers, beheading of Israelis and taking hostages, some being American—actually set in motion the eventual assassination of the military and political leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and now Iran, and a new leadership in Syria.

Aside from a ten-year stalemate with Iraq, Iran doesn’t fight its own wars. It has been the “Mean Girls” of the Middle East—mischievous in meddling, promiscuous in foreign policy, arming terrorists without even having to stain their Persian carpets. Puppet proxies did all the heavy lifting. Now, suddenly, Israel has left them all with a hernia.

Assad is gone from Syria. Nasrallah was killed in Lebanon. Sinwar was taken out in Gaza. Haniyeh was assassinated in, of all places, Tehran! Israel’s war with Iran kicked off with the three highest-ranking members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard—the terrorist arm of its military—and its frontline brain trust of nuclear scientists, all assassinated in two airstrikes.

Air-defense batteries, demolished. Nuclear stockpile, under rubble. Uranium enrichment facilities, in shambles. Proxies reeling from Israel’s devastating anti-terror campaigns. With no air force or air defense to speak of, Iran is nothing but a piñata at a birthday party where the blindfolds are off, the bats are heavy, and the sugar rush is fierce.

There’s a movie in Israel’s miraculous derring-do in Iran. Mossad agents were living for years behind the lines. A drone launching site was amazingly constructed and hidden. So many covert intelligence assets were recruited, all no doubt remnants of the Green Movement in 2009 and the Hijab Revolution in 2022.

Thank Allah the Jews arrived to liberate the subjugated Muslims of Iran and end their misery.

Now let’s assist Israel in finishing the job. Deliver the 30,000-ton bunker buster bombs that will destroy whatever fissile uranium and weapons-making material lies buried deep within the mountainous lairs in Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan. Green light Israel to target Iran’s oil infrastructure and ask the Saudis to make up the shortfall, which the first Trump administration did after decertifying the Iran deal and reimposing sanctions.

It’s finally time to take this nemesis, which spoke so casually of wiping the Jewish state from the map—off the map! The Iranian people have true potential to benefit humankind. They deserve more from a country that only pumps oil, spreads terror and oppresses from within.

The people are decidedly not with the mullahs. They despise them. Unfortunately, Barack Obama, and his foreign policy team (which became Joe Biden’s team), adored them. They worked tirelessly to extinguish from America’s memory the menace that Iran’s Islamic Revolution had always been.

The landscape of the Middle East is now forever remade. With it, the expansion of nations that might join the Abraham Accords is a real possibility. Jews know never to be too confident. But regime change in Iran could result in greater regional stability and acceptance of Israel.

If only the mullahs had realized what a bad idea October 7 truly was.