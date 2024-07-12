66th Annual Southern California Journalism Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Journalist Lisa Niver (L) and entertainment reporter BJ Korros attend the 66th Annual Southern California Journalism Awards at the Biltmore Los Angeles on June 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) Niver WINS 2nd place in 2 categories!
What an honor to win two more awards for my podcast! It has now been seen and heard in 48 countries on 6 continents!
USA 🇺🇸 India 🇮🇳 Canada 🇨🇦 Ireland 🇮🇪Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 UK 🇬🇧 Italy 🇮🇹 Australia 🇦🇺 Philippines 🇵🇭 Singapore 🇸🇬 New Zealand 🇳🇿 Portugal 🇵🇹 Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Switzerland 🇨🇭 Hong Kong 🇭🇰 Mexico 🇲🇽 Japan 🇯🇵 Fiji 🇫🇯 Seychelles 🇸🇨 France 🇫🇷 Latvia 🇱🇻 Netherlands 🇳🇱 Kenya 🇰🇪 UAE 🇦🇪 Cambodia 🇰🇭 Israel 🇮🇱Guatemala 🇬🇹 Germany 🇩🇪 Uruguay 🇺🇾 Bangladesh 🇧🇩 Spain 🇪🇸 Panama 🇵🇦 Thailand 🇹🇭 Uganda 🇺🇬 Greece 🇬🇷 South Africa 🇿🇦 Costa Rica 🇨🇷 Bosnia and Herzegovina 🇧🇦 Sri Lanka🇱🇰Romania 🇷🇴 Pakistan 🇵🇰 Ghana 🇬🇭 Slovenia 🇸🇮 Cayman Islands 🇰🇾 Russia 🇷🇺 Norway 🇳🇴 Denmark 🇩🇰 Poland 🇵🇱
The Los Angeles Press Club stated that “The work of these journalists represents the best reporting in the region out of more than 2,300 entries submitted this year. The awards dinner gala was at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23, 2024.”
Lisa Niver has won many awards! From 2017 to 2024, in the Southern California Journalism Awards and National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards, she has won eight times and been a finalist thirty-one times for a variety of broadcast, print, podcast and digital categories.
2024 6x Finalist: Southern California Journalism Awards for Online Journalist of the Year, Podcast Host and for my podcast interviews with Andrew McCarthy, Samantha Brown, Tony Phelan and Christie Tate
2023 Winner: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards Diversity in Entertainment
WINNER: Southern California Journalism Awards 2024!
Lisa Ellen Niver
I WON IN TWO CATEGORIES at the 2024 66th annual Southern California Journalism Awards.
WINNER 2nd place K6. PERSONALITY PROFILE/INTERVIEW, Non-Entertainment Personalities (Over 10 Minutes)
WINNER 2nd Place K11. REGULAR PODCAST
WATCH my podcast, “MAKE YOUR OWN MAP: Are YOU ready to be BRAVE?” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Podcast, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Audible, Anchor, Pandora & iHeart Radio
My podcast also won in the Diversity in Streaming Category at the National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards.
Thank you to the Jewish Journal for highlighting me and all the winners from the awards!
I was also a finalist for Online Journalist of the Year, Podcast Host and for two more of my podcast interviews with Andrew McCarthy and Christie Tate.
FINALIST
A5B. ONLINE JOURNALIST, independent
K1. ANCHOR/HOST
K4. LIFESTYLE FEATURE
K5. PERSONALITY PROFILE/INTERVIEW, Entertainment Personalities (Over 10 Minutes)
Thank you to the Jewish Journal for 13 years of support for my writing. Congrats to all of the Jewish Journal finalists in the SoCal Journalism Awards. See them all in this article: “Jewish Journal Nominated for 11 SoCal Journalism Awards by LA Press Club“
More about Lisa Niver: https://lisaniver.com/awards/
