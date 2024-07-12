WINNER: Southern California Journalism Awards 2024!

I WON IN TWO CATEGORIES at the 2024 66th annual Southern California Journalism Awards.

66th Annual Southern California Journalism Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Journalist Lisa Niver (L) and entertainment reporter BJ Korros attend the 66th Annual Southern California Journalism Awards at the Biltmore Los Angeles on June 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) Niver WINS 2nd place in 2 categories!

WINNER 2nd place K6. PERSONALITY PROFILE/INTERVIEW, Non-Entertainment Personalities (Over 10 Minutes)

Lisa Niver, We Said Go Travel, “Journey into the World of Wanderlust: Samantha Brown, Travel Goddess”

WINNER 2nd Place K11. REGULAR PODCAST

Lisa Niver, Make Your Own Map, “Heroes of the Holocaust: A Small Light”

What an honor to win two more awards for my podcast! It has now been seen and heard in 48 countries on 6 continents!

USA 🇺🇸 India 🇮🇳 Canada 🇨🇦 Ireland 🇮🇪Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 UK 🇬🇧 Italy 🇮🇹 Australia 🇦🇺 Philippines 🇵🇭 Singapore 🇸🇬 New Zealand 🇳🇿 Portugal 🇵🇹 Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Switzerland 🇨🇭 Hong Kong 🇭🇰 Mexico 🇲🇽 Japan 🇯🇵 Fiji 🇫🇯 Seychelles 🇸🇨 France 🇫🇷 Latvia 🇱🇻 Netherlands 🇳🇱 Kenya 🇰🇪 UAE 🇦🇪 Cambodia 🇰🇭 Israel 🇮🇱Guatemala 🇬🇹 Germany 🇩🇪 Uruguay 🇺🇾 Bangladesh 🇧🇩 Spain 🇪🇸 Panama 🇵🇦 Thailand 🇹🇭 Uganda 🇺🇬 Greece 🇬🇷 South Africa 🇿🇦 Costa Rica 🇨🇷 Bosnia and Herzegovina 🇧🇦 Sri Lanka🇱🇰Romania 🇷🇴 Pakistan 🇵🇰 Ghana 🇬🇭 Slovenia 🇸🇮 Cayman Islands 🇰🇾 Russia 🇷🇺 Norway 🇳🇴 Denmark 🇩🇰 Poland 🇵🇱

WATCH my podcast, “MAKE YOUR OWN MAP: Are YOU ready to be BRAVE?” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Podcast, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Audible, Anchor, Pandora & iHeart Radio

My podcast also won in the Diversity in Streaming Category at the National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards.

Thank you to the Jewish Journal for highlighting me and all the winners from the awards!

I was also a finalist for Online Journalist of the Year, Podcast Host and for two more of my podcast interviews with Andrew McCarthy and Christie Tate.

The Los Angeles Press Club stated that “The work of these journalists represents the best reporting in the region out of more than 2,300 entries submitted this year. The awards dinner gala was at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23, 2024.”

FINALIST

A5B. ONLINE JOURNALIST, independent

K1. ANCHOR/HOST

K4. LIFESTYLE FEATURE

Lisa Niver, Make Your Own Map, “How To Be Your Own B.F.F with Christie Tate”

K5. PERSONALITY PROFILE/INTERVIEW, Entertainment Personalities (Over 10 Minutes)

Lisa Niver, Make Your Own Map, “Walking with Andrew McCarthy”

Lisa Niver and Andrew McCarthy

Thank you to the Jewish Journal for 13 years of support for my writing. Congrats to all of the Jewish Journal finalists in the SoCal Journalism Awards. See them all in this article: “Jewish Journal Nominated for 11 SoCal Journalism Awards by LA Press Club“

Lisa Niver has won many awards! From 2017 to 2024, in the Southern California Journalism Awards and National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards, she has won eight times and been a finalist thirty-one times for a variety of broadcast, print, podcast and digital categories.

More about Lisa Niver: https://lisaniver.com/awards/