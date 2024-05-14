Jewish Journal Nominated for 10 SoCal Journalism Awards by LA Press Club

The Los Angeles Press Club announced this week that the Jewish Journal of Greater Los Angeles is nominated for ten SoCal Journalism Awards, an improvement over last year, when it was nominated for seven awards.

Editor-in-Chief David Suissa is a finalist for Commentary for “A Tiny Lesson from a Titanic Blunder.”

Editor-at-Large Monica Osborne is a finalist for Commentary for “There Are Wolves in My House.”

Columnist Thane Rosenbaum is also a finalist for Commentary for “In Israel’s Time of Need, Jewish Hollywood Has Failed The Audition.”

Food writer and “Tastebuds with Deb” host Debra Eckerling is a finalist for two awards: Audio Journalism (Podcast) Over 10 Minutes – Personality Profile/Interview, Non-Entertainment Personalities, for her episode, “Chef Susan Feniger and Liz Lachman.” Eckerling is also a finalist for Lifestyle Feature in print for “Our Big Kitchen LA: Meals, Love, Unity, Community.”

Comedian Mark Schiff is a finalist for Humor/Satire Writing for “Here, You Take Her.”

Columnist Tabby Refael is a finalist for Humor/Satire Writing for “If Only the Ancient Jews Knew About Jamie Foxx.”

Columnist Judy Gruen is a finalist for Criticism of Books.

Community writer Ryan Torok is a finalist for Public Service News or Feature for his cover story, “Helping Israel.”

Design Director Jonathan Fong is a finalist for his work on the cover artwork for Torok’s “Helping Israel” story that same week.

Last year, the Journal took home two first place SoCal Journalism Awards, both by Suissa: Best Columnist for a newspaper with under 50K with his piece, “Can we fight antisemitism without losing our sense of humor?” and for best Entertainment News or Feature for his piece, “The Fabelmans”: Steven Spielberg’s Antidote to Jewish Victimhood.”

The 66th Annual SoCal Journalism Awards dinner gala will take place on Sunday, June 23 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.