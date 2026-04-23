Global Survey by the Jewish Agency Finds Strong Optimism About the Future of World Jewry

The Jewish Agency for Israel’s newly published “One People Report” presented a hopeful picture of how young adult Jews around the world, including in Israel, feel about their Jewish identity and their ability to affect change in their own communities, even as many reported feeling increased anxiety about rising antisemitism worldwide.

The report revealed that nearly three-quarters, 74%, of Jewish young adults (ages 18-28) worldwide and two-thirds, 67%, of young adults in Israel believe they can positively influence the future of their communities.

Presented to Israel’s President Isaac Herzog this month, the report — a comprehensive survey on the state of the Jewish people worldwide after the unprecedented attacks of Oct. 7, 2023 — identifies striking optimism in the younger generation. Jews ages 18-28 express twice as much optimism about their community than those ages 60 and above. Sixty-four percent of young Jews worldwide are optimistic about the future of the Jewish community in their country, the report found.

A total of 1,428 respondents — ages 18 and over, self-identifying as Jewish and living in Israel and 18 countries across North America, Europe, Australia and South America — were surveyed between Sept. 25, 2025 and Oct. 10, 2025, with questions examining the trends that shape Jews around the world.

Other key findings of the report included:

• 56% of Jews worldwide consider it important to be connected to the Jewish community around them.

• 55% feel that their community provides a strong and supportive environment.

• 85% agree that the existence of the State of Israel is essential for the flourishing of the Jewish people.

• 84% of Jews in Israel and 75% of Jews worldwide agree that Israel has a responsibility toward global Jewish communities.

• 46% of Jews worldwide identify Israel’s image as the community’s greatest challenge.

• 75% of women in Israel, asked if they feel being Jewish is a significant part of their identity, responded “very important.”

• Nearly 70% of respondents in North America said being Jewish is a significant part of their identity.

• 83% of North Americans surveyed said they agreed Israel was the homeland for the Jewish people. In Israel, 95% said they agreed. In Europe, 81% of those surveyed said they agreed Israel was the homeland for the Jewish people. And in Australia and South America, 73% said they agreed with that sentiment.

• 56% of European Jews have recently discussed making aliyah.

Additionally, 77% of young adult respondents outside of Israel said they were ready to participate in at least one Jewish or Israel-related activity. Asked the same question, 88% of Israelis answered in the affirmative.

Simultaneously, respondents acknowledged the challenging reality facing world Jewry, particularly ever-increasing antisemitism, with 69% of Jews worldwide and 79% of Jews in Israel defining antisemitism as the central challenge facing Jewish communities today. Forty-three percent of European Jews experienced antisemitism personally or within their family in the past year. Only 22% of French Jews feel safe as Jews in their country, the survey found.

“The report presented to me paints a troubling picture of rising antisemitism and a growing erosion of the sense of security among world Jewry,” Herzog said in a statement. “Precisely at this time, we must strengthen mutual responsibility in Israel and across the Jewish world and stand together as one people. The bond between the State of Israel and world Jewry is a central pillar of our security and our shared future.”

The new report is based on a global survey conducted by the Ipsos research institute, a global market research and public opinion firm.

Since 1929, the Jewish Agency for Israel has been working to secure a vibrant Jewish future. The organization’s mission is promoting aliyah, deepening connections to the global Jewish community, supporting the security of Israeli and Jewish communities and advocating for every Jew to have a strong sense of engagement with Israel.