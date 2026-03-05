fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Purim and the Ten Commandments

[additional-authors]
Picture of Gershon Hepner

Gershon Hepner

March 5, 2026

Queen Esther, who is Jacob’s rose,

and purple, Mordecai,

are heroes, for they fought our foes:

their names will never die!

 

Oh hateful Haman, persecutor

of all the Jews in Persia:

the Queen declares you didn’t suit her––

that’s why all Jews now curse yer.

 

For saving Hebrews from this killer

dear Mordecai, you’re blessed:

when Esther wrote up her megillah

she said you were the best.

 

Were you her niece, or is it true

he took you as a wife,

although you married a non-Jew

to save all Israel’s life?

 

Make sure that we curse all the others,

above all Haman’s Zeresh,

for many, if they’d had their druthers,

had planned for us to perish.

 

What else is new? It happened then

and after, many times;

again it happened, and again––

no end to gentiles’ crimes.

 

Amalekites so nearly did

us in, that’s why they’re cursed,

but sad to say, if you’re a yid

you know they weren’t the worst.

 

Look on the bright side if you must:

one goy was good, Harvonah,

but if in goyim you put trust

remember he’s a loner.

 

Still Purim, which comes once a year

can soften blows, a cushion

which makes us feel that help is near––

like seconds, as in Shushan.

***********

 

This contrasts with  ten commandments

which Jews said they’d obey before a

realization that the laws’ enchantments

led to acceptance of the Torah

 

on Purim, “na’aseh,” the Hebrew word

that means “we’ll keep the law,” announced

before “nishma”, we’ll hear, the third

acceptance before in Shushan Jews pronounced

 

“qimu veqiblu,” “they established and accepted,”

implying Purim was the festival

in which the Ten Commandments were perfected,

 of every festival the best of all.

“qimu veqiblu,” by all Jews established and accepted.

 

After reporting the Ten Commandments, Exod. 24:7 states:

וַיִּקַּח֙ סֵ֣פֶר הַבְּרִ֔ית וַיִּקְרָ֖א בְּאׇזְנֵ֣י הָעָ֑ם וַיֹּ֣אמְר֔וּ כֹּ֛ל אֲשֶׁר־דִּבֶּ֥ר יְהֹוָ֖ה נַעֲשֶׂ֥ה וְנִשְׁמָֽע׃

Then he took the record of the covenant and read it aloud to the people. And they said, “All that GOD has spoken  na’aeh venishma, we will do and hear!” 

After reporting the miraculous way a hidden God protected the Jews in Shushan, preventing their genocidal destruction in Persia, Esther 9:27 states:

קִיְּמ֣וּ (וקבל) [וְקִבְּל֣וּ] הַיְּהוּדִים֩ ׀ עֲלֵיהֶ֨ם ׀ וְעַל־זַרְעָ֜ם וְעַ֨ל כׇּל־הַנִּלְוִ֤ים עֲלֵיהֶם֙ וְלֹ֣א יַעֲב֔וֹר לִהְי֣וֹת עֹשִׂ֗ים אֵ֣ת שְׁנֵ֤י הַיָּמִים֙ הָאֵ֔לֶּה כִּכְתָבָ֖ם וְכִזְמַנָּ֑ם בְּכׇל־שָׁנָ֖ה וְשָׁנָֽה׃

the Jews qimu veqiblu, undertook and irrevocably obligated, themselves and their descendants, and all who might join them, to observe these two days in the manner prescribed and at the proper time each year.  

Gershon Hepner is a poet who has written over 25,000 poems on subjects ranging from music to literature, politics to Torah. He grew up in England and moved to Los Angeles in 1976. Using his varied interests and experiences, he has authored dozens of papers in medical and academic journals, and authored “Legal Friction: Law, Narrative, and Identity Politics in Biblical Israel.” He can be reached at gershonhepner@gmail.com.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

In a Pickle– A Turshi Recipe

March 5, 2026

Tangy, bright and filled with irresistible umami flavor, turshi is the perfect complement to burgers, kebabs and chicken, as well as the perfect foil for eggs and salads.

Who Knows?

March 5, 2026

When future generations tell your story and mine, which parts will look obvious in hindsight? What opportunities will we have leveraged — and decisions made — that define our legacy?

You Heard It Here First, Folks!

March 5, 2026

For over half a decade, I had seen how the slow drip of antisemitism, carefully enveloped in the language of social justice and human rights, had steadily poisoned people whom I had previously considered perfectly reasonable.

Trump’s Critics Have a Lot Riding on the Iran Conflict

March 5, 2026

Their assumptions about the attack on Iran are based on a belief in the resilience of an evil terrorist regime, coupled with a conviction that Trump’s belief in the importance of the U.S.-Israel alliance is inherently wrong.

Me Llamo Miguel

March 4, 2026

With Purim having just passed, I’ve been thinking about how Jews have been disguising ourselves over the years.

The Hope of Return

March 4, 2026

This moment calls for moral imagination. For solidarity with the Iranian people demanding dignity. For sustained support of those who seek a freer future.

Stranded by War

March 4, 2026

We are struggling on two fronts: we worry about friends and family, and we are preoccupied with our own “survival” on a trip extended beyond our control.

Love Letters to Israel

March 4, 2026

Looking around at the tears, laughter, and joy after two years of hell, the show was able to not just touch but nourish our souls.

Neil Sedaka, Brooklyn-Born Hit-Maker, Dies at 86

March 4, 2026

Neil Sedaka was born March 13, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Mac and Eleanor Sedaka. His father was Sephardic and his mother Ashkenazi; Sedaka was a transliteration of the Hebrew “tzedakah.”

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.