Purim and the Ten Commandments

Queen Esther, who is Jacob’s rose,

and purple, Mordecai,

are heroes, for they fought our foes:

their names will never die!

Oh hateful Haman, persecutor

of all the Jews in Persia:

the Queen declares you didn’t suit her––

that’s why all Jews now curse yer.

For saving Hebrews from this killer

dear Mordecai, you’re blessed:

when Esther wrote up her megillah

she said you were the best.

Were you her niece, or is it true

he took you as a wife,

although you married a non-Jew

to save all Israel’s life?

Make sure that we curse all the others,

above all Haman’s Zeresh,

for many, if they’d had their druthers,

had planned for us to perish.

What else is new? It happened then

and after, many times;

again it happened, and again––

no end to gentiles’ crimes.

Amalekites so nearly did

us in, that’s why they’re cursed,

but sad to say, if you’re a yid

you know they weren’t the worst.

Look on the bright side if you must:

one goy was good, Harvonah,

but if in goyim you put trust

remember he’s a loner.

Still Purim, which comes once a year

can soften blows, a cushion

which makes us feel that help is near––

like seconds, as in Shushan.

***********

This contrasts with ten commandments

which Jews said they’d obey before a

realization that the laws’ enchantments

led to acceptance of the Torah

on Purim, “na’aseh,” the Hebrew word

that means “we’ll keep the law,” announced

before “nishma”, we’ll hear, the third

acceptance before in Shushan Jews pronounced

“qimu veqiblu,” “they established and accepted,”

implying Purim was the festival

in which the Ten Commandments were perfected,

of every festival the best of all.

“qimu veqiblu,” by all Jews established and accepted.

After reporting the Ten Commandments, Exod. 24:7 states:

וַיִּקַּח֙ סֵ֣פֶר הַבְּרִ֔ית וַיִּקְרָ֖א בְּאׇזְנֵ֣י הָעָ֑ם וַיֹּ֣אמְר֔וּ כֹּ֛ל אֲשֶׁר־דִּבֶּ֥ר יְהֹוָ֖ה נַעֲשֶׂ֥ה וְנִשְׁמָֽע׃

Then he took the record of the covenant and read it aloud to the people. And they said, “All that GOD has spoken na’aeh venishma, we will do and hear!”

After reporting the miraculous way a hidden God protected the Jews in Shushan, preventing their genocidal destruction in Persia, Esther 9:27 states:

קִיְּמ֣וּ (וקבל) [וְקִבְּל֣וּ] הַיְּהוּדִים֩ ׀ עֲלֵיהֶ֨ם ׀ וְעַל־זַרְעָ֜ם וְעַ֨ל כׇּל־הַנִּלְוִ֤ים עֲלֵיהֶם֙ וְלֹ֣א יַעֲב֔וֹר לִהְי֣וֹת עֹשִׂ֗ים אֵ֣ת שְׁנֵ֤י הַיָּמִים֙ הָאֵ֔לֶּה כִּכְתָבָ֖ם וְכִזְמַנָּ֑ם בְּכׇל־שָׁנָ֖ה וְשָׁנָֽה׃

the Jews qimu veqiblu, undertook and irrevocably obligated, themselves and their descendants, and all who might join them, to observe these two days in the manner prescribed and at the proper time each year.