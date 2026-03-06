fbpx

On That Day – A poem for Parsha Ki Tisa

When all of the people are counted – All of them, not just the ones who look like us.
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

March 5, 2026
Ki Tisa — When you take (Exodus 30:11–34:35)

When all of the people are counted –
All of them, not just the ones who
look like us.

When all of them have their names
scribbled in our ledger, so it’s clear
we’re in the same wilderness.

When every name benefits from the
shekels they take from our pockets.

When hospitals say come on in
and skip the paperwork.

When kindness is a word I no longer
have to use in my poems because
there is nothing else.

When the only reason they’re counting
is to make sure they have enough
for everyone.

When we have the patience to
let the man on the mountain
take all the time he needs.

When everyone is wealthy with
air and sustenance and love.

When all of this is achieved
for eternity and beyond.

On that day, what we have taken
will be given back in multitudes.

On that day, we will have finally
done something.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

