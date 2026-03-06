On That Day – A poem for Parsha Ki Tisa

Ki Tisa — When you take (Exodus 30:11–34:35)

When all of the people are counted –

All of them, not just the ones who

look like us.

When all of them have their names

scribbled in our ledger, so it’s clear

we’re in the same wilderness.

When every name benefits from the

shekels they take from our pockets.

When hospitals say come on in

and skip the paperwork.

When kindness is a word I no longer

have to use in my poems because

there is nothing else.

When the only reason they’re counting

is to make sure they have enough

for everyone.

When we have the patience to

let the man on the mountain

take all the time he needs.

When everyone is wealthy with

air and sustenance and love.

When all of this is achieved

for eternity and beyond.

On that day, what we have taken

will be given back in multitudes.

On that day, we will have finally

done something.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net