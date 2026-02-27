By Your Command – A poem for Parsha Tetzaveh

Tetzaveh — command (Exodus 27:20–30:10)

I don’t like to take commands

but my bosses like to issue them

and my mortgage likes to get paid.

I say I don’t like to take commands,

but I’m a rule follower – No one jaywalks

on my watch without getting judged.

I don’t like to take commands or even

issue them. I say let love rule, and will

do whatever love commands me to do.

I’m a freeform command follower.

Oxygen takes its own path into my lungs.

My blood flows at its discretion.

I might say your wish is my command

but only because I’m in the service industry

and did I mention my mortgage?

I find this performance commanding.

I find this command performative.

I find signs on the street that say

call this number, but I never do.

When God commanded Moses to

command the people to

build a holy place in the desert

everyone did what they were told.

I probably would have too

if I were there. My tradition tells me

I was there. So I’m assembling

my own breastplate of judgment.

I’m taking the dress code seriously.

Two onyx stones? Got ‘em.

Twelve gems on the breastplate?

Say no more. Loaves of unleavened

bread at the tabernacle entrance?

Hand me your finest flour, and

I implore you. Do not think of it again.

It is done. It what I have been

commanded to do.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net