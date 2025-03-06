Most people pay far less attention to the foreground of their presence than
the background of their past, the largely blurred lives they have led,
their history a background that behaves just like a fan
which blows the details of the foreground present from almost everybody’s head.
The manna in the wilderness was like a crypt-
o food, whose abundance needed to be controlled by laws
and regulations like those of the Sabbath ,which I now decrypt
as warnings about dangers that abundance when unregulated can cause.
Attention, though, may be become distracted
by treating data the same way too many people trade
Kremlin-generated crypto-history that’s not retracted
By awareness of the need to be by disinformation’s lies dismayed.
Gershon Hepner is a poet who has written over 25,000 poems on subjects ranging from music to literature, politics to Torah. He grew up in England and moved to Los Angeles in 1976. Using his varied interests and experiences, he has authored dozens of papers in medical and academic journals, and authored “Legal Friction: Law, Narrative, and Identity Politics in Biblical Israel.” He can be reached at gershonhepner@gmail.com.