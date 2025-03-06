Most people pay far less attention to the foreground of their presence than

the background of their past, the largely blurred lives they have led,

their history a background that behaves just like a fan

which blows the details of the foreground present from almost everybody’s head.

The manna in the wilderness was like a crypt-

o food, whose abundance needed to be controlled by laws

and regulations like those of the Sabbath ,which I now decrypt

as warnings about dangers that abundance when unregulated can cause.

Attention, though, may be become distracted

by treating data the same way too many people trade

Kremlin-generated crypto-history that’s not retracted

By awareness of the need to be by disinformation’s lies dismayed.