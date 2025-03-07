fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Smoke – A poem for Parsha Tetzaveh

When I discovered incense, in the wilds of the Venice Beach Boardwalk, as a young man in, probably, the late eighties, I didn’t know it had something to do with me.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

March 6, 2025
Jose A. Bernat Bacete/Getty Images

Aaron must burn incense on it when he kindles the wicks of the lamps in the afternoon—a continual offering of incense before God throughout your generations. ~ Exodus 30:8

When I discovered incense, in the wilds of the
Venice Beach Boardwalk, as a young man in,
probably, the late eighties, I didn’t know

it had something to do with me. It seemed like
an exotic Eastern artifact (I hadn’t yet embraced
my people’s penchant for the East.)

Table after table, in what felt like a million miles
of tables, of expert incense sellers, occasionally
broken up by a booth selling sunglasses –

the product, wrapped in aluminum foil, ready for me
to take my shekels and send me home to discover
my inner priestly class. My mother was a Cohen.

So, for all I know, Aaron had been waiting for me
to come along this whole time. I brought some home
I tried it out, and Judaism is still here –

I must have been doing something right.
Incense is the only smoke I’ll allow in my holy of holies
as my mother spent her life retreating from civilization

in a cloud of tobacco. She had no idea she came from
the foot of the mountain, that her ancestor
was the chief holy operator. At least she

didn’t know to word it like that. She had her suspicions.
We wrote them off as paranoia and proceeded to
live our lives with one eye towards sadness

and the other towards the world yet to come.
I just want to make a pleasing fragrance for the Lord.
I remember that phrase from somewhere else.

There’s so much I remember, from my own physical life,
from generations before my feet touched this ground.
So much of it, gone up in smoke.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.