Table for Five: Ki Tisa

Bracha Goetz

Author of 43 Jewish Children’s Books

The only time God ever spoke in public – and it was to a crowd of approximately two million of us – it turned out to be too much for us to handle such a cosmic force. After hearing the first two divine instructions, we begged Moses to hear the rest of the Torah privately with God instead of directly in our presence on Mount Sinai.

When I first learned about this as a young adult, it was also explained to me that if other religions could make a claim of God speaking to a crowd publicly ever since then, they definitely would have. But they couldn’t. Because it’s just not possible to fabricate a public event like that, with so many witnesses that would need to corroborate such a phenomenal occurrence.

Learning about how extraordinary this historical happening was actually had a big impact on getting me interested in studying more about my own heritage, which I did not know much about at that time.

So after Moses’ subsequent exclusive study session with God, Moses was given two tablets of stone inscribed by God with 10 core instructions for living a life of joyful gratitude to bring back down to us! And we learn they were engraved on two stones instead of one so that it is conducive to reading them both vertically and horizontally. There are two fascinating groups of five instructions, but discovering what connects each instruction with its counterpart across on the other tablet is also amazingly elucidating!