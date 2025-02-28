More Detailed Instructions – A poem for Parsha Terumah

And you shall make the courtyard of the Mishkan on the southern side [there shall be] hangings for the courtyard of twisted fine linen, one hundred cubits long on one side. ~ Exodus 27:9

The Ikea-like instructions to build the courtyard

of the Tabernacle have me glancing in my backyard

longing for direction.

We bring in contractors and talk about our dreams

and they respond with numbers that far exceed

our capacity to realize them.

I want their knowledge and skills so I know

how many holes to dig for posts. I want them

to spend hours telling me what a cubit is.

I’ll dig the holes. I’ve been longing to dig holes.

I just need to know how many. I’m not even sure

if I have a hundred cubits of space.

It’s not for anything so holy. Just a cemented pit

with water and a few seats. I’d like to sit in it

and contemplate my future while

jets of heated water make me aware

of their presence. It needs to be permanent.

I’m not planning on wandering around

the neighborhood for forty years until I

finally cross the Santa Clarita river

to my promised land on this mountain.

Sometimes, I see snow on a distant mountain.

In the other direction is Arizona where

so much of the copper comes from.

I’m good with a hammer. I know my way

around a shovel. I’m willing to set up snacks.

Please, God. Tell me what to do.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net