Table for Five: Terumah

Kira Sirote

Author of “Haftorah Unrolled”

Before there was Sefaria and other databases, there was a book called the Concordance, which lists all the words from all the verses written in the Tanach. But there’s no book or database that lists the words that are NOT written, the words that one would expect to see, and we’re so used to them not being there, we don’t even notice.

”They shall make Me a sanctuary, and I will dwell within it.” That’s the verse we should expect to see. We’re building a ”Mishkan,” a dwelling, and it should say that G-d intends to dwell there, in this dwelling. But — instead of “I will dwell within it it says, ”I will dwell within them.”

The Torah spends a long time describing a structure that was temporary and objects that are long gone. If the objective had been to dwell within it, the entire enterprise would have been ephemeral and meaningless. But the goal was to dwell within the Jewish People, and that goal is eternal.

The sanctuary of Jewish life is based on the sanctuary of the Mishkan.

The synagogue, in Halacha, is referred to as “Mikdash Me’at (”mini sanctuary”).

The light of Torah — symbolized by the Menorah.

Our homes on Seder night — reenactments of the altar, which also had to be free of chametz.

The Holiest of Holies of a Jewish marriage — “when they are worthy — the Shechinah (Presence) dwells within them.”

We have built Him sanctuaries, and He dwells in our midst.