Table for Five: Tetzaveh

Cantor Michelle Bider Stone

Temple Beth Am

I currently have boxes full of menorahs in my living room. They’re part of what has become a nationwide effort to help families affected by the Palisades and Eaton fires replenish their Judaica collections. While we can never replace the memories of these lost precious family heirlooms, we hope to bring back some joy by providing items such as mezuzot, challah boards, seder plates, candlesticks, and of course, menorahs. When I read this verse, all I could think of were the menorahs in my house, generously donated by members of this community, waiting to find new homes where they will shine brightly.

Rabbi Joshua ben Levi, in the Midrash, likens the Jewish people to a crushed olive, saying that “Israel fulfills its potential in Torah only when pressed by suffering.” Just like olive oil must be crushed in order to be used to light, the rabbis teach that the Jewish people must face difficulties to reach its full potential in the world. Our city has been through so much with the fires. Over 500 Jewish families have lost their homes with another 450 suffering significant fire damage. Our people’s strength is how we rise to a challenge. Over 30 LA and OC synagogues, schools, and the Federation joined institutions, vendors and artists around the country to run donation drives and make or collect new and used Judaica, which will help these families turn their temporary houses into homes. In this trying time, we are the olive oil that burns bright.