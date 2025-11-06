A Bisl Torah — Spiritual Resilience

Resiliency is getting back up again after experiencing trauma or pain. Spiritual resilience is holding onto to one’s convictions and beliefs and even gaining new and deepened perspectives while facing challenges. Spiritual resilience doesn’t deny one’s hardship but rather, it allows the mind to learn, grow, and see a step beyond the ache.

One might describe Abraham as the ultimate holder of faith. He leaves everything he’s ever known to follow God. Unwavering in his commitment, he doesn’t understand how God could not provide him with a child. He cries out in despair and wonders why he of all people isn’t destined to have an heir. In response, God asks Abraham to look at the sky and count the stars, that he should be comforted knowing his heirs will number the stars in the sky. God wasn’t just reassuring Abraham that he might have a child; He was reminding Abraham, although it may be hard to see, there will be more to your story.

Sorrow is blinding. Disappointment masks what can be. These real emotions may stay stagnant for a very long time. However, our tradition reminds us there is a path forward, even while endured pain remains within. Our story is not yet over. New pages and chapters await.

May we have faith and the spiritual resilience to see what comes next.

Shabbat Shalom