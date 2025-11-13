A Bisl Torah — Everything

It is the season of giving thanks. It is the season of looking at our lives and counting our blessings. And in a world in which we are positioned to count the blessings of others, cultivating gratitude isn’t always the easiest of practices.

When Jacob and Esav reunite, the brothers try to appease each other by giving gifts. Esav says to Jacob, “I have much, my brother; let what you have remain yours.” Jacob responds, “Please accept my present which has been brought to you, for God has blessed me and I have everything.”

The Kli Yakar, a 17th century commentator, explains the difference in their approaches. Esav says that while he has much, it’s not everything. There are those that have and have and have and still see very little within their hands. And of course, the opposite. Like Jacob, one might possess very little, but to them, it is everything; more than enough.

The cultivation of gratitude is the ability to wake up and be content in knowing, today, I have everything. Because I woke up, I have everything. You may still desire to do more; to achieve more, to rise higher. You must still contribute to a world that is need of your hands and your heart. But it begins with a recognition of God’s gift to you: this very day. And with this gift, you don’t just have much…you have everything.

May it be a season of recognizing one’s blessings. The blessing of life. And the blessing of giving back…because we can.

Thank God for that.

Shabbat Shalom