A Bisl Torah — What Do You Stand For?

Forget the litany of resume builders. Instead, may we be proud when we look in the mirror.
Rabbi Nicole Guzik

October 29, 2025
It’s the season of recommendations: Students applying for high schools and colleges; college students already looking to the summer for internships. Clergy and school personnel are typing away, writing meaningful statements about ways their constituents make a difference.

As we craft these letters, repeating long lists of extracurriculars seems silly. Each letter essentially parallels the other. Instead, it feels more beneficial to replace the idea of what activity stands out on someone’s resume to pondering, what do they stand for?

Some students stand for kindness and compassion. Others stand for justice and respect. Students stand for Jewish identity and Israel. Others stand for strong family ties and tradition. While many of those descriptions exist in an entire person, there is always a quality or two that rises to the surface. The question is when you look at yourself, which quality do you want to see? Which quality is revealed to others?

Noah was known as a righteous person within his generation. Abraham was known for his faith. Miriam’s courage was steadfast. Moses is the ultimate example of a leader. History tells the stories of biblical and rabbinic figures and which of their qualities stand out. Their stories reflect what they stood for.

We must wonder: what will history record of us?

Forget the litany of resume builders. Instead, may we be proud when we look in the mirror. And may future generations see within us qualities we fought to achieve and the pivotal moments for which we stood.

Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

