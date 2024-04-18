A Bisl Torah – Ask These Questions

The themes of Passover are smacking us in the face. In the Haggadah, we implore each Jew to see themselves as if they were the ones to personally leave Egypt. As we watch the Islamic Republic of Iran reign terror on Israel and experience direct antisemitism in our local communities, this line in the Haggadah feels as if it is being written, read, and lived in real time.

The shackles of ancient Egypt feel ever present. The nightmare isn’t over.

At the heart of the seder is “Mah Nishtana?” “How is this night different from all other nights?” We encourage the youngest child to ask the questions, providing a space for dialogue and discussion, prompting each person to engage and wrestle with our tradition. This Passover, do not shy away from asking yourself these questions:

-How has October 7th changed you as a Jew?

-How has October 7th transformed Israel and the Jewish community, now and in the future?

-How do we honor those that are missing from their seders?

-How will I cultivate the hope my ancestors created for thousands of years?

The seder is an opportunity to reunite with family and friends. A delicious meal filled with song and traditions. And the seder is meant to be both a classroom and sanctuary, in which we collectively ask each other soul-shaking questions, gaining a deeper understanding as to who we are as a Jew. Who we are as a Jewish nation.

And who we want to be.

Ask the questions. May the answers propel us forward so that we too, can manifest the final lines of the Haggadah: “Next year in Jerusalem.”

Shabbat shalom