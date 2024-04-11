A Bisl Torah – The Eclipse and a Humble Heart

We live in a polarized world. More and more, we have reasons to turn from each other and walk on separate paths. But sometimes, miraculously, a natural event reminds us that we have more in common than we realize.

The eclipse revealed humanity’s humble heart. As cities were bathed in totality, immersed in darkness and together, sensing the stillness of the birds in the middle of the day, humans saw how much we share. While our paths may feel completely different, we join in the most common experience: living on earth.

It is the recognition of our humanity that reveals the humble heart. And if permitted to remain exposed, it will be the human heart that changes the world.

We felt powerless to the pulls of nature and awed by the movement of the moon in front of the sun. And when the light completely returned, silence erupted into celebration and joy.

The Talmud offers layered advice about the heart: standing too long is harmful to the heart. While the rabbis may have been offering guidance in physical exercise, the teaching is appropriate for character development. It is the exercising of our hearts that shapes our potential as human beings. Goodness, kindness, respect and love will bridge our gaps, especially when a solar eclipse will not be experienced for another 20 years.

May our hearts turn towards each other, inching us closer and closer.

Shabbat shalom