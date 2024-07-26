Lawsuit Filed Against Organizers of Anti-Israel Protest at Adas Torah

Seven Jewish individuals have filed a federal lawsuit against the three organizers of the protest in front of Adas Torah Synagogue in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood in June, alleging that the protest violated federal law barring people from obstructing access to religious institutions.

The lawsuit was filed on July 24; each of the plaintiffs filed it through their membership at the StandWithUs Center for Legal Justice (SCLJ) and are anonymous. The lawsuit refers to the June 23 protest as an “antisemitic riot” and alleged that the three groups who organized it — CodePink, Palestinian Youth Movement and the WESPAC Foundation — violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Acts found in both federal and state law. According to a SCLJ press release, the FACE Act “imposes civil and criminal penalties on any person who ‘by force or threat of force or by physical obstruction, intentionally injures, intimidates or interferes with or attempts to injure, intimidate or interfere with any person lawfully exercising or seeking to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship.’ It also imposes penalties on any person who ‘intentionally damages or destroys the property of a place of religious worship.’”

The lawsuit explains that the protest that day claimed to be over a real estate event held at the synagogue aimed at “stealing” Palestinian land, but the “My Home in Israel” event actually educates “people about the realities of making Aliyah, [which] represents a key aspect of an integral part of Jewish religious observance.” There were also multiple prayer services being held inside the synagogue during the event. The lawsuit proceeds to detail “the violence and chaos” that ensued after the anti-Israel protesters arrived in front of the synagogue, as the anti-Israel protesters “donned masks and signs; threw punches at synagogue members and Jews who arrived to provide support for their fellow worshippers and engaged in other acts of violence … Scenes of blood on the streets, use of bear spray, and the brandishing of makeshift weapons (including, among other things, a skateboard) permeated cyberspace and was reported by dozens of news outlets.”

The plaintiffs had attempted to enter Adas Torah to either attend the event and/or the services, but were blocked from doing so by the protesters; all but one eventually made it inside thanks to an alleyway behind the synagogue. One of the plaintiffs was already inside the synagogue when the protest began, but found it difficult to study Torah as a result of the protesters’ actions.

“Those SCLJ members had to expose themselves to possible physical danger to attend their respective events,” the lawsuit stated. “On information and belief, the reason why the members who were able to enter the synagogue were nonetheless unable to find an available prayer service is because the prayer services were interrupted and obstructed by the mob.”

The lawsuit alleged that CodePink posted false statements to social media that the events of June 23 were a “peaceful protest” and denied blocking the entrance to the synagogue; they also denied that religious services were happening during the “My Home in Israel” event.

“Targeting Jewish families on their way to exercise their religious freedom at a house of worship is abhorrent and has no place in modern society,” SCLJ Director Carly Gammill said in a statement. “The organizers of this antisemitic riot need to learn they cannot use violence and intimidation to deprive Jews of their First Amendment rights – and that we are here to help the Jewish community ensure that our laws are enforced to their fullest extent.”

National Jewish Advocacy Center Director Mark Goldfeder also said in a statement, “The evidence is overwhelming that these groups maliciously organized more than 200 people to deprive Jewish citizens of their First Amendment right to freedom of religion using violence and intimidation. That’s more than 200 clear-cut violations of federal law and more than 200 clear-cut violations of state law. Those responsible for violently stopping Jewish people from entering their house of worship should face steep consequences.”

A spokesperson for CodePink told The Journal that they don’t comment on active litigation. PYM and the WESPAC Foundation did not immediately respond to The Journal’s requests for comment.