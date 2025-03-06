Unique Hamantaschen for Purim

The word “hamantaschen” typically evokes memories of triangular pastries — the shape of Haman’s hat — filled with a variety of fruit toppings. However, there is more you can do to jazz up the food most associated with Purim!

For instance, Pam Stein of In Pam’s Kitchen makes pizza hamantaschen.

“Pizza hamantaschen are an innovative fusion that combines this traditional Jewish pastry with the classic Italian favorite, pizza,” Stein told The Journal. “It offers a fun and delicious alternative for those looking to celebrate in a savory way.”

Her recipe has a thicker dough, reminiscent of a deep dish pizza crust.

“Whether you’re making pizza hamantaschen as part of a festive meal, serving them as snacks at your Purim party or giving them as part of mishloach manot, they will be a hit,” she said.

Pam’s Pizza Hamantaschen

Yield: 6 Hamantaschen

For the Dough:

2-1/2 cups flour

4 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

1 tsp dried basil

1 tsp dried parsley

1 1/4 cups water

2 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted

For the Filling:

8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

3 Tbsp finely chopped green bell pepper

3 Tbsp finely chopped red bell pepper

2 Tbsp finely chopped yellow onion

2 tsp dried oregano

15 Tbsp marinara sauce, divided

6 1-ounce pieces of fresh mozzarella cheese, divided

2 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted

Cornmeal for baking

Chopped fresh basil for serving

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment, add the flour, baking powder, salt, dried basil and dried parsley.

With the mixer on low, slowly add the water and melted butter.

Increase speed to medium, kneading dough until smooth and it pulls away from the sides of the bowl, approximately 4-5 minutes.

Transfer dough to a lightly floured countertop and cover with a kitchen towel. Let rest for 10 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Liberally sprinkle cornmeal on 2 rimmed baking sheets. Set aside.

Divide dough into 6 equal pieces. Form each piece into a ball and place on the floured countertop. Cover with the towel and let rest for 5 minutes.

For the filling: In a medium bowl add the shredded mozzarella cheese, chopped peppers, chopped onion, and dried oregano. Stir to combine. Set aside.

Hand stretch or use a rolling pin roll to form each ball into a circle, approximately 5 to 6 inches in diameter. Place circles on the countertop and let stand for 5 minutes. Dough may shrink slightly; this is normal.

Continue hand stretching or rolling the dough to create a circle 6-½ to 7 inches in diameter. Place circles on the baking sheets.

Add 2-½ tablespoons of marinara sauce into the center of each circle. Place a piece of fresh mozzarella over the sauce. Top with 3-½ tablespoons of the cheese mixture.

11. To shape: bring up the sides of a circle to form a triangle and pinch the corners together. Or fold in the three corners to form a triangle and overlap the edges to seal it. Repeat with the remaining circles.

Brush hamantaschen with the melted butter. Sprinkle additional ½ teaspoon of cheese mixture over each hamantaschen.

Bake for 18-20 minutes, until the crust is slightly golden.

Sprinkle any remaining cheese mixture and chopped fresh basil over the hamantaschen. Serve warm.

Cover and refrigerate leftovers for up to 2 days.

Debbie Dor, owner of Bodacious Bagels, in Stone Ridge, NY, makes her hamantaschen with a date and walnut filling.

“One of the things I love about it is that it contains cardamon, which gives it a unique and Middle Eastern flavor,” Dor told The Journal.

The recipe is simple, straightforward and delicious.

Date and Walnut Hamantaschen

Makes about 2 dozen

For the Dough:

4 eggs

1 1/4 cups sugar

5 – 5 ½ cups flour

2 tsp vanilla

1 cup vegetable oil

Zest of 1 orange

Combine all ingredients together and roll out the dough, about ½ an inch thick. Cut into 4-inch circles, you can use a cookie cutter or the top-side of a glass (as many as you can make).

For the Filling:

1 pound of dates, pitted

1/3 cup walnuts, ground up

3 tsp cardamon

¼ cup honey

Combine all the ingredients together in a food processor and fill each dough circle with a healthy teaspoon.

Pinch three sides together to form the classic hamantaschen shape (triangle with open top) and bake at 350°F for 12-15 minutes or until golden.

Dawn Lerman’s contemporary reinterpretation of her grandmother Beauty’s traditional hamantaschen recipe pays homage to her classic version, while elevating it with a superfood boost.

“By incorporating almond flour for protein, coconut oil for mood enhancement and chia seeds for fiber, each bite is not just filled with love but also nurtures heart health,” Lerman, nutritionist and author of “My Fat Dad: A Memoir of Food, Love, and Family, With Recipes,” told The Journal.

“It’s flavorful, crunchy and gives each muffin that warm, satisfying touch we all crave from comfort food,” she said. “And with fluffy potatoes as the base, every bite feels like home.”

Almond Flour Hamantaschen with an Apricot Chia Filling

Makes 12 medium hamantaschen

For the Dough:

2 cups almond flour

1/4 cup melted coconut oil

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 tsp almond extract

1/4 tsp salt

In a bowl, combine almond flour, melted coconut oil, maple syrup, almond extract and salt. Mix well and form a ball.

Refrigerate the dough for an hour in a covered, oiled glass bowl.

For the Filling:

1 cup dried apricots

1/2 cup water

2 Tbsp chia seeds or Zen basil seeds

1 Tbsp honey or maple syrup for apricot mixture (optional)

Combine dried apricots and water in a saucepan, simmer until soft and water is absorbed.

Mash or blend apricots to a smooth consistency.

Stir in chia seeds and sweetener, allowing the mixture to thicken. (You can also use a brand called Chia Smash for the filling. It comes in a variety of flavors.)

To Make the Hamantaschen:

Preheat the oven to 350°F and prepare a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Roll out the dough. Cut into circles with a cookie cutter.

Spoon filling onto each circle, then fold edges to form triangles.

Bake for 15 minutes, until golden.