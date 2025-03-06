Print Issue: Removing Our Masks | March 7, 2025
After all we've been through since Oct. 7, this year's holiday of Purim calls for a new type of costume, one that pries open our souls and brings us closer toone another.
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Golden and the Joy of Yiddish
He founded Der Nister, the first Yiddish synagogue in Downtown Los Angeles.
Strengthening Medical Ties: Cedars-Sinai’s Collaboration with Israeli Hospitals
In a step toward enhancing as medical collaboration, a delegation from Cedars-Sinai Hospital visited Israel in early February at the initiative of Consul General Israel to the Pacific Southwest, Israel Bachar.
Jewish National Fund-USA Luncheon Features Decorated Defender of Israel, Colonel Kemp
In his speech, the colonel spoke about how Israel is fighting a war on seven fronts, as well as an eighth front: the political warfare campaign against the Jewish state.
The Beloved Baker, and Other Purim Stories from Arab and Muslim Lands
With Purim around the corner, I want readers to learn a little about how Jews who lived in Arab and Muslim countries for millennia celebrated Purim.
Campus Watch March 6, 2025
A roundup of incidents, good and bad, happening on school campuses.