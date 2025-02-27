Print Issue: Books During War | Feb 28, 2025
In the midst of an existential war, many prominent thinkers have written a slew of books examining the implications for Jews in both Israel and America. We review five of them.
Miri Nash, Dedicated Community Fundraiser, 79
Her most fulfilling role was supporting the cause of Friends of the Israel Defense Forces.
MAZON Addresses Food Security Needs of Trans Youth
As the national and political climate grows increasingly difficult, MAZON is addressing concerns that trans youth are struggling to meet basic needs, including access to food.
Voice of the People: Uniting Global Jewish Leadership for a Stronger Future
In an effort to strengthen global Jewish unity, earlier this year Israeli President Isaac Herzog launched the Voice of the People Council, a groundbreaking initiative designed to tackle the most pressing challenges facing Jewish communities worldwide.
AJU Launches 2050 Institute to Aim for ‘Communal Transformation’
Jay Sanderson, CEO of the 2050 Institute, is spearheading the initiative.
Table for Five: Terumah
God’s Sanctuary