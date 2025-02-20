Print Issue: The Hostage and the Robot | Feb 21, 2025
We will realize, one day, that we were wrong to let ourselves be paralyzed by the blackmail of uniformed robots who are strong only because of our moral weakness.
Culture
Fishy Tales — Cod Fishcakes
I knew my family would enjoy these fish cakes because who doesn’t love fried food?
Table for Five: Mishpatim
The Unintentional Killer
Campus Watch February 19, 2025
A roundup of incidents, good and bad, happening on school campuses.
How Does Qatar Do It?
Qatar wields its power and influence in many ways, forging ties with countries and people.