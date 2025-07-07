New Doctorate in Jewish Leadership Launched for Mid-Career Professionals

Dynamic and engaging Jewish communal professionals are essential for strong Jewish communities.

At a moment when synagogues, schools, camps, and nonprofits are facing a decline in participation, changing demographics, and a sense of uncertainty about the future, the talent gap is a grave challenge.

A 2023 Leading Edge survey showed that a majority of Jewish professionals feel under-resourced in their leadership roles, and few organizations offer sustained professional development for top executives.

Leaders are being asked to do more with less, all while meeting the evolving needs of a community that no longer looks or gathers the way it once did.

A growing number of universities believe the answer to a thriving future lies in better leadership and are responding with advanced degrees intended to prepare Jewish leaders to face these challenges.

American Jewish University (AJU) is the latest to join this space, launching a new Doctorate in Education in Jewish Education and Communal Leadership (EdD JECL). The three-year, cohort-based program is built for experienced professionals already working in Jewish schools, synagogues, camps, and nonprofits. Its format—online evening courses with a short in-person residency—allows participants around the country to continue leading their organizations while pursuing advanced study.

AJU’s program joins other doctoral-level leadership degrees such as Yeshiva University’s Executive EdD in Jewish Educational Leadership and Innovation and the Jewish Theological Seminary’s Executive Doctorate in Leadership and Change. Like AJU, these programs are designed for working professionals and use hybrid formats.

“This is more than a degree; it’s a movement,” said Jay Sanderson, President of AJU. “We are creating the next generation of Jewish leaders who will shape the future of our institutions, our values, and our communities.”

What sets AJU’s EdD JECL apart, according to university leaders, is its national accessibility, evening scheduling, and its broad focus on Jewish communal leadership, not just education. The program’s online structure may be ideal for professionals outside of major cities.

AJU’s Chief Academic Officer Dr. Robbie Totten says the university is providing the highest level of training for Jewish professionals and equipping them to produce advanced scholarship in the field.

National surveys have also documented widespread concerns about leadership burnout, gaps in succession planning, and limited opportunities for professional growth. By providing doctoral-level training in a flexible format, AJU hopes to strengthen both individuals and institutions.

“This program arms students with the tools to assess and elevate their organizations, apply Jewish values in real-world contexts and create meaningful, lasting change,” said Dr. Bruce Powell, Dean of the Masor School for Jewish Education and Leadership.

Applications for the inaugural cohort are now open, with classes set to begin in Fall 2025.