Securing the Jewish Future Begins Now — and AJU is Leading the Way

When I was a college student, I began to understand a particular kind of antisemitism that has stayed with me throughout my life. This antisemitism is not loud or violent; it is quietly insidious. People would say, “The Jews sure know how to take care of their own,” as if Jewish institutions were somehow closed off from the broader community.

And yet, I saw that most Jewish institutions demonstrated the opposite. While founded to serve the Jewish community, they also embrace a broader mission. I saw this firsthand as Chair of the Board at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The hospital was rooted in Jewish values, but Cedars cares for everyone. It serves all of Los Angeles with compassion, excellence and a profound sense of purpose. That experience left a lasting impression on me: when grounded in their highest ideals, Jewish institutions don’t only serve their own—they serve all.

Today, I see that same potential at American Jewish University.

That’s why I’ve stepped into the role of Chair of the Board. AJU is a singular institution—rooted in Jewish tradition, committed to innovation and dedicated to securing a vibrant Jewish future for generations to come. At a time when many Jewish organizations are asking how to remain relevant, AJU is reimagining what’s possible.

Let’s be honest: we are at a crossroads in the Jewish community. Engagement is down. Polarization is up. Many young Jews—especially Millennials and Gen Z—feel disconnected from our history, uncertain about Israel and unsure of their place in Jewish life. Institutions across the country focus on short-term survival. But survival is not the same as vision. It’s not the same as leadership.

That’s where AJU comes in.

Under the leadership of President Jay Sanderson, AJU is embracing a bold, strategic vision for what Jewish life in America can look like a generation from now. And we’re not just imagining the future—we’re building it.

We’re investing in early childhood and youth engagement through Camp Alonim, where children experience the joy and meaning of Jewish life in a way that impacts them forever. We’re expanding access to Jewish learning through the Miller Introduction to Judaism Program, which helps thousands of adults explore or rediscover their Jewish identity on their own terms. We’re training the next generation of rabbis, educators and communal leaders through the Ziegler School and the Masor School, equipping them to lead with integrity, compassion and purpose. This is AJU’s core work: instilling not only knowledge, but passion. Not only connection, but pride.

And we’re not just thinking locally—we’re positioning AJU as a global leader, singularly focused on educating and inspiring the next generation of Jewish rabbis, educators and professionals. We’re exploring new models for delivering education online, ensuring we reach learners with relevance and flexibility wherever they are in the world. At the same time, we’re making bold investments in our physical spaces—notably at the Brandeis-Bardin Campus, home to the nation’s first and leading Jewish retreat center, and through the Camp Alonim Capital Campaign, which will transform the camp’s footprint and deepen its impact for generations to come.

But none of this happens without community leadership. That means building a Board and an institution that reflects the full diversity of Jewish life. It means staying grounded in our values while reaching toward the future. And it means having the courage to ask hard questions and to dream big answers.

I’m not doing this work just as a civic leader. I’m doing it as a father and a grandfather. I want my grandchildren—and yours—to grow up in a world where they know the richness of our traditions, the depth of our resilience and the power of belonging to the Jewish people. I want them to have Jewish institutions that aren’t afraid to lead.

Five years from now, I hope people will look at AJU and say: “They don’t just respond to crisis. They are building the future.” That we created something bold, inclusive and enduring. That we turned uncertainty into opportunity—and that we did it together.

This is our moment. Let’s meet it.

Larry Platt is Chair of the Board of Directors at American Jewish University and former Chair of the Board of Directors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.