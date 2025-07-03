fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | A Dilemma in Damascus

Halakha and ethics: a case study.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Daniel Bouskila

Rabbi Daniel Bouskila

July 3, 2025

Halakha and ethics: a case study.

There was a custom in Damascus in the 17th century, that for the purposes of tax assessment, the properties of the wealthy were evaluated up to 3000 grushim (the currency at that time), thereby creating a situation that any properties or financial holdings above 3000 grushim were tax exempt. In modern economic terms: a tax ceiling. The rationale for this was that if they collected taxes on the wealthy beyond this amount, the wealthy would hide their properties and financial holdings. This was accepted in the community for many years.

The middle class and poor grew tired of this privilege for the wealthy, and requested to annul the tax ceiling. The wealthy responded by saying that this was the “custom of the community” for many years, and that they had no intention of making any changes. “If the community became poorer, that’s their tough luck, but the wealthy should not bear the burden.”

Sounds familiar, right?

Rabbi Shmuel Vital, a young rabbinic prodigy, kabbalist and halakhic judge (dayan) in Damascus, contemplated whether or not to get involved in this dispute. “Why should I get involved? Does it not say in Pirkei Avot, ‘He who shuns the office of judge rids himself of enmity, theft, and false swearing’”?

Rav Vital further contemplated: “If I remove myself from this situation, our community will be destroyed through unpreventable disputes. If I speak up, I will surely acquire for myself enemies. But my duty as a rabbi, as a representative of God’s teachings, is to speak the truth, and to make a halakhic decision that may not please everyone, but would ultimately reflect mercy towards the needy.”

“In principle” writes Rabbi Vital, “the original custom should be upheld, and it cannot be changed unless the entire community – including the wealthy – agree together to change it. This is the principle of the halakhic system.”

“However,” he says, “all of this applies when we are speaking about what we would consider a ‘proper custom.’ But when we are speaking about a custom that was designed to favor the wealthy and create financial losses upon the poor, would such a custom find favor in God’s eyes? Would God view favorably a ‘custom’ that takes a middle class person who has only 100 grushim in savings, from which he must sustain his family, and pay taxes on the entire amount? This, while a wealthy person with 10,000 grushim in savings, from which he eats, holds lavish parties and continues to amass savings, pays on only 3000 grushim, and is exempt from paying on the rest? The rich get richer, while the poor continue in the path of poverty? This is the trait of Sodom!”

Rabbinic courage, leadership and integrity at its finest.

Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Daniel Bouskila is the international director of the Sephardic Educational Center.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Print Issue: Reclaiming American Values | July 4, 2025

July 3, 2025

“American values” was once shorthand for the animating ideals of liberal democracy. Now it’s become politicized. As we celebrate July 4th, Jews must lead the way in reclaiming an idea that is meant to unite us, not divide us.

Why Jews Must Reclaim American Values

July 2, 2025

“American values” was once shorthand for the animating ideals of liberal democracy. Now it’s become politicized. As we celebrate July 4, Jews must lead the way in reclaiming an idea that is meant to unite us, not divide us.

Dawn of a New Era in the Middle East

July 2, 2025

The ceasefire that President Trump brokered is the second crucial step in that process, not the end of the story but the start of a new chapter.

The Fall of Pride. And the March Into Mayhem

July 2, 2025

To those raising fists in solidarity with the “Free Palestine” movement in the Western world and chanting “resistance by any means necessary,” we ask: Does your “resistance support” include the execution of queer people?

Why Jews Must Start Standing Up for America

July 2, 2025

If America is “irredeemably racist,” then so are the Jews. If America is in trouble, then so are the Jews. If more and more people are becoming anti-American, you can be sure they’re also becoming anti-Jewish.

The Fourth of July and ‘Four Score’

July 2, 2025

This July Fourth, members of the Jewish faith can take particular pride in one of their rabbis likely inspiring America’s most beloved president’s famous phrase.

‘As a Jew,’ I Love America

July 2, 2025

America is our home. Our flawed, beautiful, battered, and still-standing home. We don’t need to agree with everything in it to love it. 

Life Lessons at the DMV

July 2, 2025

A few weeks ago I traveled to the building made of cement and despair that is called the DMV, to take my Behind-the-Wheel Driving Test.

Tikkun Olam and Iran

July 2, 2025

Why haven’t Tikkun Olam advocates, particularly, if not exclusively, within the Jewish community, spoken out against the Iranian regime as part of their social action agenda?

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.