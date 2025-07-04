fbpx
A Moment in Time: “4th of July – A Time of Reflection”

Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

July 3, 2025

Dear all,

I was on a bike ride this week when I came across this egret, deep in reflection, through the dense fog of the early morning.

As I gazed, I considered the state of our country and our world as we celebrate 249 years of Independence.

And like the egret, I reflected as well:

Are we living the dreams of those who gave birth to our values in our country?

Are we advancing the dreams to include those who were originally denied those values?

Are we demanding more of our leaders when they don’t exemplify these values?

Are we demanding more of ourselves to exemplify these values?

Are we properly acknowledging our parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents who came to this country because they were born in places that denied these values?

Are we supporting countries that uphold the values dear to us (women’s rights, LGBTQI, minority, etc.)?

Yes, all this filtered my mind.

And after a moment in time, the egret lifted its wings and soared through the fog into the expanse.

May we all take the opportunity to reflect -and the responsibility to soar into our next chapter, harnessing the values that will launch us into 250 years and beyond.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

