A Bisl Torah — Tiny, Little Jewish Joys

Journalist Jancee Dunn asks us to look for life’s tiny, little joys. Often, the grandeur of happiness feels unattainable; it’s too lofty and fleeting. But tiny, little joys can be seen and felt every day.

Dunn cites author Bree Groff, who says we tend to focus on pet peeves, small things that disproportionately annoy us. Instead, Groff suggests focusing on reverse pet peeves, small things that disproportionately bring us joy.

Your daily (summer) list may be like mine: seeing a vibrant rose in my garden, being nudged for an extra cuddle from our golden retriever, getting in a sunset walk, or even organizing a drawer that has needed cleaning for months.

But of course, I couldn’t help but think about the tiny, little Jewish joys that also bring me pleasure; little, tiny Jewish acts that not only bring joy, but also cultivate routine and gratitude. These are small acts that anchor us in an ever-shifting world.

Little, tiny Jewish joys: kissing the mezuzah, saying a blessing before and after eating, praying Shma, making challah, lighting Shabbat candles, making a minyan… the list goes on and on.

They are acts that will most certainly bring a sense of joy and that also shape and build a lifetime of faith.

Make it a summer of tiny, little joys. And while you’re at it, make it a summer of tiny, little Jewish joys as well. No doubt, our hearts and our souls will reap the benefits.

Shabbat Shalom