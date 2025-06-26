fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Bisl Torah — In Your Coming and Your Going

Just as we say when we touch the mezuzah and as we saw on the threshold of the Great Synagogue in Rome, “Blessed are you in your coming and blessed are you in your going.”
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

June 26, 2025
Great Synagogue, Rome, Italy (Jupiterimages/Getty Images)

We had the opportunity to visit the Jewish area of Rome. An Italian Jew, Sarah was our tour guide for two synagogues: the Great Synagogue of Rome and a smaller synagogue sometimes used by the Italian Jewish community and sometimes used by the Libyan Jewish community. Often shared by both.

Sarah explained that because of various cultural influences, you can find touches of different Jewish traditions throughout the synagogues. One example was not finding a mezuzah on their synagogue. She shared Roman Jewish tradition is to stringently believe the synagogue is holy and gives enough protection, thus not needing a holy object to touch as one enters and leaves. She explained that even if the synagogue is used for other functions, the tradition is no mezuzah for Roman Jewish synagogues.

I still found myself wanting to touch a mezuzah as I left the synagogue, especially as she explained how antisemitism continues to plague Italy. The security was evident and cars cannot drive down the visibly Jewish area. While in Rome, we also heard our own congregants’ stories. Those in bomb shelters in Israel, seeking safety and contemplating how they will get home. Their journeys have been arduous and filled with courage. Jews also praying for Godly protection. Protection for their families and the entire Jewish people. And through each story told, our congregants have ended their messages with, Am Yisrael Chai.

Mezuzah or not, we are viscerally bound to each other. Our tour guide explained that her son’s bar mitzvah was mere days after October 7th. He trembled as he put on his tefillin, scared about what might happen next—perhaps, to him. But then Sarah explained, her son hasn’t stopped putting on tefillin since. Often our faith is driven by fear. But her story is a reminder, that we push past fear and instead, grasp tradition. We grasp life. We always have and we always will.

Just as we say when we touch the mezuzah and as we saw on the threshold of the Great Synagogue in Rome, “Blessed are you in your coming and blessed are you in your going.” Whether we are in Italy, Israel or Los Angeles, connected to each other, may we continue to experience blessings of peace wherever we go. Fear is not our primary drive. Rather, may we be blessed to grasp life, over and over again.

Shabbat shalom

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

‘You’re Better Off Sleeping, Herschel’

June 26, 2025

Ever since the Oct.7 Hamas-led pogrom, antisemitism has intensified to such a degree I’ve noticed I’m no longer so amenable to spending time with people whom I suspect freely support such sentiment.

Cloudy with Meatballs and Artichoke Stew

June 26, 2025

The meatballs are light and fluffy because they are filled with grated onion and potato starch. The addition of chili oil, paprika and cinnamon lends them a sublime, flavorful taste.

Changing History

June 26, 2025

The crippling of Iran’s nuclear threat, coupled with a weakening of its terror proxies across the region, has brought us to a moment of history.

Mamdani Gives Charisma a Bad Name

June 25, 2025

What New York City needs from its public servants is not charisma but candor. It needs leaders who have the courage to utter difficult truths like the fact that politicians cannot fix all our problems. They need our help.

The Colonization of the American Mind

June 25, 2025

We always knew that the Arab world excelled at propaganda. But this surpasses the KGB in its ability to turn formerly mildly intelligent men into Islamist puppets.

The Survival Mindset

June 25, 2025

Survival is measured by what we’re willing to stand for — and stay for — when the stakes are high.

To Learn or Not to Learn

June 25, 2025

Though truly wanting to be helpful, most, if not all, of my therapists lacked the wisdom of our Jewish holy books. 

When Bombs Fell on Torah Learning

June 25, 2025

Yes, it is difficult living here. Yet is my immense privilege to share in the hardship of our fellow Jews in Israel and to feel deeply a solidarity with them, even though this war is more pronounced than others.

After the Threat Is Gone

June 25, 2025

The Saudis now realize that a partnership with Israel – even an unofficial one – that they believed was an essential bulwark to help protect against Iranian aggression may no longer be necessary.

Trump Announces Israel-Iran Ceasefire

June 23, 2025

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire,” the president wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.