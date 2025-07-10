A Bisl Torah — A Prayer for the People of Texas

Ribono shel Olam, Master of the Universe, our hearts are broken as we continue to learn about the devastation in Texas. Water offers the power of rebirth and, destruction. We remember the story of Noah in which, “All the fountains of the great deep burst apart, and the floodgates of the sky broke open…all the highest mountains everywhere under the sky were covered.” As we learn about each stolen life, the floodgates of the sky broke open once more. We pray with urgency and angst that the waters recede, and semblances of peace find ways into the hearts of the bereaved.

Master of comfort, we know what it means to send a child to overnight summer camp. The weeks of planning and packing, hoping that you tucked in the right stuffed animal and favorite blanket. The parents telling their children not to worry because everything will be ok; the parents holding back fears knowing that summer camp provides space to stretch, learn, laugh, and grow. The children anxiously awaiting to reunite with best friends and the children nervously wondering if they will be accepted. Summers filled with songs, relationships, traditions, and play. Holy One of Blessing, we know what it means to send a child to overnight summer camp. To the parents, brothers, sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that lost beloveds at Camp Mystic, we share our hearts with you. Your children’s names, ages, and memories are forever stored within the facets of our souls.

God, remind us of the power of prayer. No matter the religion or culture, let the words of our mouths enter the hearts of the bereaved.

In their grief, let them know they are not alone.

In their sorrow, let them know we pray for their souls.

In their horror, let them know we hope that one day, they will again know peace.

Together, we cry. Together, we mourn.

May the memories of the departed inspire us to always, in their name, be a blessing.

Amen.

Shabbat Shalom