Dawn of a New Era in the Middle East

The Middle East stands at a pivotal moment, where shifting alliances and bold actions are reshaping the region’s future. At the heart of this transformation is Israel’s resolute stance against Iran and its network of proxies, a strategy that has not only bolstered its own security but also positioned it as a cornerstone of stability in an otherwise volatile region. Its assertive posture has solidified Israel’s image as a reliable and capable security partner, fostering unprecedented cooperation with Arab states and laying the groundwork for a reimagined Middle East. But the next steps were made that much more likely/possible when America brought down the Midnight Hammer.

June 21, 2025 will be remembered as a turning point — not just in regional geopolitics, but in the long and unfinished battle for global security. For over four decades, the Islamic Republic of Iran has waged an unrelenting campaign of terror and intimidation against the U.S., its allies, and the foundational norms of the international order. From the 1979 hostage crisis to funding a sprawling network of proxy militias, from nuclear blackmail to cyberattacks to assassination plots on U.S. soil, Iran has treated American diplomacy as delay and Western restraint as weakness.

But appeasement is not peace, and terrorism is not a misunderstanding to be managed. It is strength that preserves freedom, and on Jun. 21, in a decisive feat, America finally gave the world a chance for real and lasting calm. The ceasefire that President Trump brokered is the second crucial step in that process, not the end of the story but the start of a new chapter.

For the first time in a long time, all parties understand the stakes. Iran had been operating under the assumption that it could escalate, threaten and inch toward the nuclear threshold without consequence. The international community, desperate to avoid confrontation, too often played along. With one calibrated strike, the United States made clear that the costs of continuing down that path are real, immediate and devastating. And that clarity creates space for a new type of deal — one that is serious, enforceable and conditional. The kind that doesn’t rely on wishful thinking or secret side bargains, but on verifiable limits, snapback mechanisms, and nonnegotiable consequences for cheating. Now that everyone knows what happens when diplomacy fails, things that were once off the table — regional deescalation, missile limitations, proxy curbs, etc. — might just become negotiable after all. In this new reality, Iran understands that its breakout window is not a source of leverage; it’s a trigger for unified response. And unlike in years past, it knows that American warnings are not theoretical, which is a healthy starting point for talks.

And the ripple effects of this moment don’t stop with Iran. This new reality is also creating momentum on other fronts — most notably in Gaza. For months, critics argued that Israel’s continued military campaign to dismantle Hamas terror infrastructure was making diplomacy impossible. But the ceasefire with Iran just proved the opposite: that negotiations become possible, urgent and grounded only when there is real and credible enforcement of red lines.

Just as Iran now understands that nuclear escalation carries unacceptable costs, Hamas is starting to understand that its own strategy of endless intransigence and hostage diplomacy won’t work forever. There’s now a real chance that the ceasefire with Iran will open the door to a durable deal in Gaza — one that prioritizes demilitarization, the return of the hostages and an end to Hamas’ political control. Not because Hamas wants peace, but because it no longer has a viable alternative. Terrorists and rogue regimes don’t make deals because we ask nicely. They make deals when the other choice is worse. The ceasefire with Iran isn’t proof that force is failure — it’s proof that force, when used responsibly and decisively, creates space for real diplomacy.

This is the peace-through-strength moment the Middle East has needed for years. And if we stay the course, it could be the start of something big. The geopolitical alignment that made the Abraham Accords possible is only accelerating. The shared threat from Iran has long driven quiet cooperation between Israel and many of its Sunni Arab neighbors. Now, with the United States demonstrating resolve and Israel showing staying power, that quiet coordination is primed to become public and official, and the implications are profound. The Accords opened the door to economic cooperation, technological innovation, and cultural exchange, creating a counternarrative to decades of conflict. Trade between Israel and its new partners has flourished, with the UAE alone reporting billions in bilateral trade since 2020. Joint ventures in cybersecurity, agriculture and renewable energy show the potential for a region united not by ideology but by mutual benefit.

Of course, challenges still remain, and the Israel-Palestine conflict, while less central to the new regional dynamic, still complicates a broader Arab-Israeli rapprochement. Yet America and Israel’s proactive stance offers a blueprint for addressing these issues. By maintaining pressure on Iran and fostering partnerships based on shared security and economic goals, Israel is helping to redefine the Middle East as a region where pragmatic alliances can triumph over historical animosities.

Oct. 7, 2023 was the darkest day in modern Jewish history. But since Al-Aqsa Flood was launched, the tide has turned. The future of the region hinges on whether this momentum can be sustained. But for now, out of the darkness, a new sun rises in the (Middle) East.

Dr. Mark Goldfeder, Esq. is director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center and a law professor at Touro University. Follow him @markgoldfeder on X/