Where Were You on July 4, 1976?

Where were you on this day? Today is the 4th of July, the 249th Independence Day of the United States. Here in Israel, July 4th has an additional meaning. On this same date celebrating America’s independence, Israeli commandos freed the hostages being held by terrorists in the Entebbe airport. On this day, our IDF heroes brought the hostages home.

It happened 49 years ago today – July 4th, 1976. I was 12-years-old, and I was with my parents in Palm Springs. We were celebrating America’s bicentennial – 200 years of American independence. July 4th fell on a Sunday, and celebrations were in the air, fireworks and all. But we never anticipated the greater celebration that would emerge that same day.

We knew about the hijacking of the Air France plane, that it was taken to Entebbe airport, and the threat by the terrorists to kill the Israeli hostages. We were torn between the bicentennial celebrations and the fate of the hostages. There were no cell phones back then. There wasn’t even CNN or Fox.

I will never forget the moment my father burst out of our hotel room with enthusiasm and joy, ran towards us sitting outside, and shouted in French “Ils les ont liberes!!” – “They freed them!”.

“Who, who freed them?” replied my mother.

“Who can free them, who has the courage to free them? Israel, the IDF!!!!” replied my father with the enthusiasm of a child whose team just won the champiosnhip.

We were by the pool, and everyone there – Jews and non-Jews – saw and heard my father, and when they understood what had just happened, they all immediately burst into applause and chants of “Long live Israel!”. I specifically remember one person there – a non-Jew – who got onto the diving board with a can of beer, raised his can of beer in a loud toast: “Here’s to the State of Israel and the IDF!” and jumped happily into the pool. Those were the days.

Yes, it happened today, 49 years ago. I remember exactly where I was, I remember the people, the reactions, the emotions. July 4th, 1976 remains etched in my memory and in the depths of my soul.

I dedicate these words to the sacred memory of Lt. Col. Yoni Netanyahu, of blessed memory, who fell in battle while leading the commando rescue force in Entebbe. Yoni sacrificed his life to bring the hostages home, and that’s why this heroic operation was named after him: “Operation Jonathan.” May his memory be for a blessing.

Shabbat Shalom