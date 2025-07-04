Where Were You on July 4, 1976?

Where were you on this day? Today is the 4th of July, the 249th Independence Day of the United States. Here in Israel, July 4th has an additional meaning. On this same date celebrating America’s independence, Israeli commandos freed the hostages being held by terrorists in the Entebbe airport. On this day, our IDF heroes brought the hostages home.
It happened 49 years ago today – July 4th, 1976. I was 12-years-old, and I was with my parents in Palm Springs. We were celebrating America’s bicentennial – 200 years of American independence. July 4th fell on a Sunday, and celebrations were in the air, fireworks and all. But we never anticipated the greater celebration that would emerge that same day.
We knew about the hijacking of the Air France plane, that it was taken to Entebbe airport, and the threat by the terrorists to kill the Israeli hostages. We were torn between the bicentennial celebrations and the fate of the hostages. There were no cell phones back then. There wasn’t even CNN or Fox.
I will never forget the moment my father burst out of our hotel room with enthusiasm and joy, ran towards us sitting outside, and shouted in French “Ils les ont liberes!!” – “They freed them!”.
“Who, who freed them?” replied my mother.
“Who can free them, who has the courage to free them? Israel, the IDF!!!!” replied my father with the enthusiasm of a child whose team just won the champiosnhip.
We were by the pool, and everyone there – Jews and non-Jews – saw and heard my father, and when they understood what had just happened, they all immediately burst into applause and chants of “Long live Israel!”. I specifically remember one person there – a non-Jew – who got onto the diving board with a can of beer, raised his can of beer in a loud toast: “Here’s to the State of Israel and the IDF!” and jumped happily into the pool. Those were the days.
Yes, it happened today, 49 years ago. I remember exactly where I was, I remember the people, the reactions, the emotions. July 4th, 1976 remains etched in my memory and in the depths of my soul.
I dedicate these words to the sacred memory of Lt. Col. Yoni Netanyahu, of blessed memory, who fell in battle while leading the commando rescue force in Entebbe. Yoni sacrificed his life to bring the hostages home, and that’s why this heroic operation was named after him: “Operation Jonathan.” May his memory be for a blessing.
Shabbat Shalom
Where Were You on July 4, 1976?
Rabbi Daniel Bouskila
Where were you on this day? Today is the 4th of July, the 249th Independence Day of the United States. Here in Israel, July 4th has an additional meaning. On this same date celebrating America’s independence, Israeli commandos freed the hostages being held by terrorists in the Entebbe airport. On this day, our IDF heroes brought the hostages home.
It happened 49 years ago today – July 4th, 1976. I was 12-years-old, and I was with my parents in Palm Springs. We were celebrating America’s bicentennial – 200 years of American independence. July 4th fell on a Sunday, and celebrations were in the air, fireworks and all. But we never anticipated the greater celebration that would emerge that same day.
We knew about the hijacking of the Air France plane, that it was taken to Entebbe airport, and the threat by the terrorists to kill the Israeli hostages. We were torn between the bicentennial celebrations and the fate of the hostages. There were no cell phones back then. There wasn’t even CNN or Fox.
I will never forget the moment my father burst out of our hotel room with enthusiasm and joy, ran towards us sitting outside, and shouted in French “Ils les ont liberes!!” – “They freed them!”.
“Who, who freed them?” replied my mother.
“Who can free them, who has the courage to free them? Israel, the IDF!!!!” replied my father with the enthusiasm of a child whose team just won the champiosnhip.
We were by the pool, and everyone there – Jews and non-Jews – saw and heard my father, and when they understood what had just happened, they all immediately burst into applause and chants of “Long live Israel!”. I specifically remember one person there – a non-Jew – who got onto the diving board with a can of beer, raised his can of beer in a loud toast: “Here’s to the State of Israel and the IDF!” and jumped happily into the pool. Those were the days.
Yes, it happened today, 49 years ago. I remember exactly where I was, I remember the people, the reactions, the emotions. July 4th, 1976 remains etched in my memory and in the depths of my soul.
I dedicate these words to the sacred memory of Lt. Col. Yoni Netanyahu, of blessed memory, who fell in battle while leading the commando rescue force in Entebbe. Yoni sacrificed his life to bring the hostages home, and that’s why this heroic operation was named after him: “Operation Jonathan.” May his memory be for a blessing.
Shabbat Shalom
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
To Win Back America, Democrats Will Need an Abundance of Patriotism
Where Were You on July 4, 1976?
Dealing With Mamdani
A Bisl Torah — Tiny, Little Jewish Joys
Hayek’s Fatal Conceit and the Red Heifer
A Moment in Time: “4th of July – A Time of Reflection”
Passing Through – A poem for Parsha Chukat
We’ve been passing through lands lately without asking permission…
Sderot Mayor in L.A., Mauthausen Liberation Anniversary, Braid Show’s Debut, LAJFF Kickoff
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Rabbis of LA | How Rabbi Nancy Myers Broke the Stained-Glass Ceiling
If there’s one thing that’s characterized Temple Beth David’s Rabbi Nancy Myers’ career, it’s her persistence.
Laughter, Pain and Truth: Abel Horwitz’s ‘Kosher Salt’ Tackles Antisemitism Head-On
Blending humor with hard truths, Horwitz leans into the outlandishness of anti-Jewish conspiracy theories — at one point performing as a shapeshifting lizard from outer space.
YouTuber Nate Friedman Exposes Anti-Israel Protesters in Viral Street Interviews
Friedman has a method: let people speak freely — and the more they talk, the clearer it becomes how little some of them actually understand about the topics they’re protesting.
Pride Isn’t Cancelled. It’s Just in Mitzpe Ramon Now.
Q&A: Local Iranian Jewish Journalist Expresses Optimism for Iran’s Future
In a recent phone interview with The Journal, Melamed discussed what a secular Iran might look like.
A Deafening Silence
A Jewish woman burned to death on American soil. The violence wasn’t random. It was ideological, premeditated, and still, almost no one says her name.
Nothing Fishy About These Barbecue Recipes
Whether you are planning a Fourth of July barbecue, an outdoor Shabbat or picnic-style meal, “light and delicious” is the goal.
Refreshing Summer Salads
Bright, earthy and deeply refreshing, this salad brings together the forest-like aroma of fresh herbs with a sweet and nutty crunch.
Table for Five: chukat
Complaint Department
Print Issue: Reclaiming American Values | July 4, 2025
“American values” was once shorthand for the animating ideals of liberal democracy. Now it’s become politicized. As we celebrate July 4th, Jews must lead the way in reclaiming an idea that is meant to unite us, not divide us.
Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | A Dilemma in Damascus
Halakha and ethics: a case study.
Why Jews Must Reclaim American Values
“American values” was once shorthand for the animating ideals of liberal democracy. Now it’s become politicized. As we celebrate July 4, Jews must lead the way in reclaiming an idea that is meant to unite us, not divide us.
Rosner’s Domain | What Are We Waiting For?
We are waiting. What other choice do we have?
Dawn of a New Era in the Middle East
The ceasefire that President Trump brokered is the second crucial step in that process, not the end of the story but the start of a new chapter.
Jessica Fishenfeld: Bagels, Banter and Banana Bread
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 114
The Fall of Pride. And the March Into Mayhem
To those raising fists in solidarity with the “Free Palestine” movement in the Western world and chanting “resistance by any means necessary,” we ask: Does your “resistance support” include the execution of queer people?
Why Jews Must Stand Up for America
If America is “irredeemably racist,” then so are the Jews. If America is in trouble, then so are the Jews. If more and more people are becoming anti-American, you can be sure they’re also becoming anti-Jewish.
The Fourth of July and ‘Four Score’
This July Fourth, members of the Jewish faith can take particular pride in one of their rabbis likely inspiring America’s most beloved president’s famous phrase.
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.