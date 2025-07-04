fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Where Were You on July 4, 1976?

On this same date celebrating America’s independence, Israeli commandos freed the hostages being held by terrorists in the Entebbe airport.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Daniel Bouskila

Rabbi Daniel Bouskila

July 4, 2025
Yonatan Netanyahu

Where were you on this day? Today is the 4th of July, the 249th Independence Day of the United States. Here in Israel, July 4th has an additional meaning. On this same date celebrating America’s independence, Israeli commandos freed the hostages being held by terrorists in the Entebbe airport. On this day, our IDF heroes brought the hostages home.

It happened 49 years ago today – July 4th, 1976. I was 12-years-old, and I was with my parents in Palm Springs. We were celebrating America’s bicentennial – 200 years of American independence. July 4th fell on a Sunday, and celebrations were in the air, fireworks and all. But we never anticipated the greater celebration that would emerge that same day.

We knew about the hijacking of the Air France plane, that it was taken to Entebbe airport, and the threat by the terrorists to kill the Israeli hostages. We were torn between the bicentennial celebrations and the fate of the hostages. There were no cell phones back then. There wasn’t even CNN or Fox.

I will never forget the moment my father burst out of our hotel room with enthusiasm and joy, ran towards us sitting outside, and shouted in French “Ils les ont liberes!!” – “They freed them!”.

“Who, who freed them?” replied my mother.

“Who can free them, who has the courage to free them? Israel, the IDF!!!!” replied my father with the enthusiasm of a child whose team just won the champiosnhip.

We were by the pool, and everyone there – Jews and non-Jews – saw and heard my father, and when they understood what had just happened, they all immediately burst into applause and chants of “Long live Israel!”. I specifically remember one person there – a non-Jew – who got onto the diving board with a can of beer, raised his can of beer in a loud toast: “Here’s to the State of Israel and the IDF!” and jumped happily into the pool. Those were the days.

Yes, it happened today, 49 years ago. I remember exactly where I was, I remember the people, the reactions, the emotions. July 4th, 1976 remains etched in my memory and in the depths of my soul.

I dedicate these words to the sacred memory of Lt. Col. Yoni Netanyahu, of blessed memory, who fell in battle while leading the commando rescue force in Entebbe. Yoni sacrificed his life to bring the hostages home, and that’s why this heroic operation was named after him: “Operation Jonathan.” May his memory be for a blessing.

Shabbat Shalom

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

A Deafening Silence

July 3, 2025

A Jewish woman burned to death on American soil. The violence wasn’t random. It was ideological, premeditated, and still, almost no one says her name.

Refreshing Summer Salads

July 3, 2025

Bright, earthy and deeply refreshing, this salad brings together the forest-like aroma of fresh herbs with a sweet and nutty crunch.

Print Issue: Reclaiming American Values | July 4, 2025

July 3, 2025

“American values” was once shorthand for the animating ideals of liberal democracy. Now it’s become politicized. As we celebrate July 4th, Jews must lead the way in reclaiming an idea that is meant to unite us, not divide us.

Why Jews Must Reclaim American Values

July 2, 2025

“American values” was once shorthand for the animating ideals of liberal democracy. Now it’s become politicized. As we celebrate July 4, Jews must lead the way in reclaiming an idea that is meant to unite us, not divide us.

Dawn of a New Era in the Middle East

July 2, 2025

The ceasefire that President Trump brokered is the second crucial step in that process, not the end of the story but the start of a new chapter.

The Fall of Pride. And the March Into Mayhem

July 2, 2025

To those raising fists in solidarity with the “Free Palestine” movement in the Western world and chanting “resistance by any means necessary,” we ask: Does your “resistance support” include the execution of queer people?

Why Jews Must Stand Up for America

July 2, 2025

If America is “irredeemably racist,” then so are the Jews. If America is in trouble, then so are the Jews. If more and more people are becoming anti-American, you can be sure they’re also becoming anti-Jewish.

The Fourth of July and ‘Four Score’

July 2, 2025

This July Fourth, members of the Jewish faith can take particular pride in one of their rabbis likely inspiring America’s most beloved president’s famous phrase.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.