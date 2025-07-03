Refreshing Summer Salads

The deep bond between my mother and her sister Mercedes endured despite decades of living on different continents, with my mother living in Los Angeles and my aunt in Haifa. Luckily for me, the connection extended to the next generation. Whenever my cousins and I have the rare opportunity to reunite, it’s as if no time has passed. There’s a deep love between us.

This last May, with tensions rising in the Middle East, Neil and I found ourselves in Jerusalem for planning meetings for the future museum at the Sephardic Educational Center in the Old City. But we managed to steal a day away and headed north to visit my cousins in Haifa.

That Friday, my cousin Ruthie hosted a family lunch, with her sisters, Mimi and Anat and all their children and their spouses and grandchildren filling the house. We even got to meet Ruthie’s adorable new baby granddaughter.

The table overflowed with everyone’s culinary contributions and the aromas, colors and flavors made me feel like I was in my own kitchen. There were all the favorites — potato pastel, stuffed peppers, albondigas (meatballs), schnitzel, homemade beef burekas, fish, chicken, not to mention the many salads. Of course it was familiar. Our mothers were sisters. What else did I expect?

Among the many dishes, one salad stood out — fresh, vibrant, and completely unforgettable.

My cousin Anat made it. In my mind, Anat is still “my little cousin,” even though she’s the mother of two daughters who have completed their army service and a teenage son. As children we’d play at our grandparents’ house in Jerusalem. I didn’t speak Hebrew and she didn’t speak English or French, but somehow we connected through play and laughter.

Nowadays, Anat and her husband really enjoy cooking together. For our lunch, they made a long meat bureka with a pretty pattern on top and some wonderful salads. But it was her herb salad that caught our attention. The salad was full of color and texture and packed with the fresh earthy flavors of chopped parsley, mint, dill and cilantro. There was a bit of nutty, chewy cooked bulgur. Roasted sunflower seeds added crunch and dried cherries for a little pop of sweetness. There was a classic, simple lemon and olive oil dressing which enhanced the amazing flavors. Neil and I couldn’t stop eating it. Anat told me that it’s a “forest salad” that is on the menu at the Carmel Forest Spa Hotel. I knew right then and there that I’d be making this at home and sharing the recipe here.

That lunch was more than just a meal — it was a gathering of generations, a tribute to the women who raised us, and a reminder that family traditions live on in both our hearts and our kitchens. (I’m sure our mothers were smiling down on all of us.)

—Rachel

Forest Herb Salad

Bright, earthy and deeply refreshing, this salad brings together the forest-like aroma of fresh herbs with a sweet and nutty crunch.

1 bunch fresh parsley, roughly chopped

1 bunch fresh mint, roughly chopped

1 small bunch fresh dill, roughly chopped

1 small bunch fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

1/4 cup roasted sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds

¼ cup roasted pine nuts

½ cup dried cherries, chopped if large

½ cup farro (optional), follow cooking instructions on package (can substitute in quinoa, bulgar, brown rice, couscous)

Juice of 1–2 lemons (to taste)

1/3 cup olive oil

1 Tbsp pomegranate syrup

Salt and pepper to taste

Soak the herbs and dry them well.

In a large bowl, combine the chopped herbs, seeds, dried cherries, and cooked grain.

In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, pomegranate syrup , salt, and pepper.

Pour the dressing over the salad and toss well to combine.

Let sit for 5-10 minutes before serving to allow the flavors to meld.

Serving Tip:

Serve chilled or at room temperature as a side to grilled meats, fish, or as part of a Shabbat meal or mezze table.

When my nephew Yosef announced his engagement to the beautiful Rivka, there was no doubt in my mind that we would fly to Israel for the wedding.

Growing up, Yosef and his sister Devorah lived in New York, where the summers are unbearably hot. Every summer, they would spend most of their summer vacation visiting in my home. It was a privilege for which I will always be grateful.

The young couple planned a beach wedding at a stunning venue in Ashdod. But Iran’s ballistic missiles forced a change in plans.

They stood under the chuppah and behind them was a view of the sun setting over the hills of Jerusalem. As the rabbi said in his speech — this chattan and kallah weren’t meant to marry in Ashdod, but like the lines of the song, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, in the mountains of Judah. Those powerful words put everything in perspective for me. I felt tremendous joy watching this young couple, so in love, so happy, so devoted, starting their lives together.

Later that crazy first week of war in Israel, our good friends Michal and Udi hosted us for dinner. Michal is an insanely talented cook. She served us the most incredible gourmet meal. Herb crusted salmon, cod in a red sauce, crispy potatoes, a cabbage salad dressed in tahini and soy sauce. But the showstopper was her Burrata Caprese Salad.

It’s a simple salad made with colorful, sweet, tangy cherry tomatoes, earthy herby basil and spicy purple onion dressed with a really good extra virgin olive oil, fresh squeezed lemon juice and a sweet balsamic vinegar glaze. But the rich, milky, buttery subtly sweet burrata that makes this salad heavenly. The soft, fresh mozzarella exterior and creamy, decadent, buttery interior are an ethereal contrast to the tangy tomatoes, the grassy basil and sweet bite of the onion.

Luckily, we got to enjoy most of the meal before the sirens demanded that we take shelter in their mamad.

We loved this salad so much that our daughter Alexandra made it again and again on our very eventful summer vacation.

Praying for the peace of Jerusalem and may we only share the happiest occasions.

—Sharon

Burrata Caprese Salad

1 lb tricolor cherry tomatoes, halved lengthwise

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 bunch basil, torn

1 ball burrata cheese

1/4 cup olive oil

1 lemon, juiced

Salt and pepper, to taste

Generous drizzle of balsamic glaze

Arrange cherry tomatoes, purple onion and basil around the edges of a shallow bowl. Dress the salad with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Place burrata in the center.

Drizzle with balsamic glaze.

Sharon Gomperts and Rachel Emquies Sheff have been friends since high school. The Sephardic Spice Girls project has grown from their collaboration on events for the Sephardic Educational Center in Jerusalem. Follow them

on Instagram @sephardicspicegirls and on Facebook at Sephardic Spice SEC Food. Website sephardicspicegirls.com/full-recipes.