Instead of Shouting “America Hates Jews,” Let’s Shout Something Smarter

If fighting antisemitism were a bagel business, we’d be in Chapter 11.

It’s both simple and sad: The more money we spend fighting antisemitism, the worse things seem to get.

Despite hundreds of millions devoted to the fight in recent years, “the number of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. has surged almost 900% in 10 years, and last year reached its highest level recorded in nearly half a century,” according to an ADL survey released earlier this year.

These doomsday figures feed an industry of activist groups who run with the data to create an alarming picture that the sky is falling on the Jews. This in turn has fueled a lucrative, crisis-driven cottage industry that raises a ton of money to fight a crisis that every year is “worse than ever.”

The problem is that as we fight this crisis and make more and more noise about Jew-hatred, we’re generating a self-fulfilling perception that America must really hate Jews.

It’s painful to admit, but every time we go on about the alarming spread of Jew-hatred, we unwittingly contribute to spreading the poison. That’s the hard reality of communication: no matter how people hear about Jew-hatred or from which side, their takeaway is that people hate Jews. For all we know, people who don’t know much about the subject might hear all this noise and wonder: Why do so many people hate Jews? Am I missing something? Should I hate them too?

Of course no one is saying we should keep our mouths shut. By all means, let’s continue making Jew-haters pay consequences and protecting Jews against harassment and violence. But when it comes to our messaging, we can aim higher.

For starters, we need to counter the poison by associating Jews not with hate but with love. Given that the spirit of July Fourth is still in the air, a natural entry into love would be a “Jews love America” movement.

At a time when more and more people are hating America, this campaign would show why so many Jews really love this country. This doesn’t mean we don’t criticize governments or leaders or policies, or that we don’t recognize the country’s flaws. It means Jews generally have a deep bond of gratitude for America that has made us give back more than our fair share.

There are countless examples of Jewish contributions we can show in short video clips that will demonstrate how Jews have shown their love for America.

And if Jews love America, wouldn’t it behoove America to love Jews back?

Indeed, it may shock some people to learn that in a 2023 Pew survey, a higher percentage of Americans expressed very or somewhat favorable attitudes toward Jews than toward any other group. You won’t hear this good news in the news or in fundraising pitches, but it’s a powerful truth we have failed to exploit in our fight against Jew-hatred.

Look: it’s clear we’ll never end Jew-hatred and that it’s worse than ever. But if we can change our messaging to focus less on hate and more on the antidote to hate, maybe we can grow our fan base and move the haters closer to Chapter 11.

The way things have been going, we don’t have much to lose by trying something radically different and putting our money where the love is.