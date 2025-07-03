Table for Five: chukat

Rabbi Shlomo Seidenfeld

Freelance Rabbi, Scholar-in-Residence Aish/JMI

I tell people that if my love of the Jewish people was ever at risk it was the four summers I spent as a waiter in a Kosher restaurant in the Catskills. Every day was a chorus of complaints and cajoling. The food was too hot, not hot enough or it suffered from some other life-altering defect. The whole experience left a sour taste in my mouth.

But my experience begs the question. How do we reconcile the demanding and complaining nature of the Jewish people with its concurrent mission to be G-d’s torch-bearers in the world; to be “a light unto the nations”? What did G-d see in us that persuaded him to overlook what appears to be an undesirable part of our nature?

The answer is deceptively simple. He didn’t see defects. He saw the holy potential and nature of a people who would stubbornly, fiercely and compassionately pursue the Jewish mission in all its glory.

To be sure, each quality can be expressed in a holy way and an unholy way and the stakes are high. In every interaction and in every context we are either sanctifying G-d’s name or desecrating it. So my friends, let’s live lives of holy stubbornness and let’s demand the best of ourselves. Humanity and waiters deserve nothing less.