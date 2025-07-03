Pride Isn’t Cancelled. It’s Just in Mitzpe Ramon Now.

This Friday, July 4, the small desert town of Mitzpe Ramon will host its fifth annual Pride and Tolerance March—one of the only such events taking place in Israel this year. In a country still reeling from war and ongoing hostilities, the march stands as a rare beacon of visibility, resilience, and hope for Israel’s LGBTQ+ community.

Earlier this week, organizers of the march extended a public invitation to Eliya Winter, the head of the local council, urging him to join the event and help “tell a new story of shared life” in Mitzpe Ramon. Their letter called for an end to the divisive narrative that has often pitted liberal and religious forces against each other in the town, leading to painful splits and episodes of homophobia.

“We invite you to act together to stop the narrative in which Mitzpe Ramon is a symbol of struggle between liberal and religious conservatism,” organizers wrote. “We believe Mitzpe Ramon can be a place for everyone.”

The message reflects a growing desire among residents to move beyond past tensions and create a more inclusive community. Organizers praised recent moderation in public discourse and acknowledged efforts behind the scenes to foster greater acceptance. Still, they stressed the need for visible support from local leadership.

The march comes just days after a local resident, Sherya, returned home to find eggs thrown at his balcony, where he had hung a Pride flag in anticipation of the event. “Those eggs were a symbol of ‘you don’t belong here,’” he wrote in a social media post. “But I do belong, and this act only reinforced for me how important this march is—for me, for that young person who sees me, and for the Mitzpe Ramon I believe in. Only love will win.”

Despite such incidents, organizers remain undeterred. “There is still a small extremist minority that seeks to disrupt the good community here—but we will not let it defeat or stop us,” they said. “Most people in Mitzpe Ramon want to live here together, in dignity. The march is an opportunity to show that it’s possible.”

Since 2021, the Pride and Tolerance March has grown into a defining event for the local LGBTQ+ community and their allies. In a year when Pride events in Tel Aviv and other major cities have been canceled due to security concerns, Mitzpe Ramon’s determination to march is a testament to the community’s strength and the importance of visibility in Israel’s periphery.

The march is organized by residents, families, and educators, with support from LGBTQ+ organizations across the Negev and the country. “If you missed out on marching this year, come join us,” organizers urge. “Your presence matters. It’s a chance to stand with a close-knit community that keeps showing up, and to remind everyone that Pride exists everywhere.”

Schedule and Community Activities

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. with community stalls and activities for children. At 11:00, local LGBTQ+ residents will deliver short speeches, followed by live music, communal singing, children’s storytime, and a shared prayer. The march through the streets of Mitzpe Ramon will start at noon, culminating in a closing event at the Spice Route Quarter with a local makers market.

Mitzpe Ramon’s Pride and Tolerance March is more than a local celebration; it is part of a wider struggle for equality and recognition in Israel. The “Pride Zone,” a local initiative supported by the Keshet NGO, has worked since 2021 to strengthen the LGBTQ+ community in the region, provide professional support, and challenge discrimination from local authorities.

In the words of the organizers: “In times like these, we must shine a light. We choose hope, love, and pride. We insist on standing together for freedom and life, for equality, safety, and tolerance for everyone.”

This article is based on statements and materials provided by the organizers of the Mitzpe Ramon Pride and Tolerance March, and the Keshet NGO.