Grateful, Brave, and Looking Ahead: Niver’s End of Summer News

August News 2025 Niver’s Newsletter 187

As summer comes to a close, I’m reflecting on a season filled with speaking, travel, milestones, and—most importantly—gratitude.

I had the honor of speaking at the Torrance Library about Living Brave-ishly and sharing stories of courage and resilience. At Lake Arrowhead, I joined Nissan as their featured travel speaker—what an unforgettable drive up the mountain and an inspiring event. I was also featured in CarBuzz for my talk there, as well as in Women’s World for my thoughts on travel. And to top it off, I attended a special evening with Qantas to celebrate the new Dreamliner route from Los Angeles to Brisbane, a reminder that adventure is always waiting across the Pacific.

Two of my proudest summer moments were carrying my Telly Award to Lake Arrowhead and celebrating my 1st Place Press Club win with a photo shoot and lunch at the historic Langham Pasadena. A glamorous Beverly Hills lunch rounded out those celebrations—reminders to pause and savor accomplishments.

Media and culture also filled my calendar: I toured KCAL CBS studios to learn about the future of news, experienced Muse/ique’s Like It Like Harlem performance, and returned to the Hollywood Bowl, one of my favorite things about Los Angeles, for a magical night of Jurassic Park under the stars.

Not every month was easy—July was a time to focus solely on family, as my mom spent two weeks at Keck USC Hospital. I didn’t share news then, but I was grateful to put everything else on hold. Health and family come first, and I am thankful she is better now.

By August, I was back on the trail—literally—spending a week hiking in Utah. Photos are coming soon!

Another highlight: my Make Your Own Map podcast is now reaching listeners in 60 countries across all 7 continents! I’ve also had the joy of being a guest on other shows, including the newest episode of Sideline Sisters—thank you, Jenny, for the great conversation. On my own podcast, you can now listen to my interview with Angela Tuell and hear my talk at the Torrance Library.

But even in moments of joy and travel, I carry a heavy heart. For nearly two years now, 695 days since Oct 7, 2023, hostages have remained in Gaza. On August 19, we marked the yahrzeit of the six beautiful souls who were murdered by Hamas terrorists after surviving nearly a year of horrific conditions in captivity: Or Danino, Carmel Gat, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alex Lubanov, Almog Sarusi, and Eden Yerushalmi. The loss of these precious lives is felt deeply across Israel and the Jewish world.

Reflecting on their grief, Hersh’s family invited others to honor this first yahrzeit by taking action “to make our complicated world better… It can be something big or small, quiet or loud, private or public. Do it in memory of the Beautiful Six, including our Hersh. May his memory be a revolution… for goodness.”

Their words are a reminder to live bravely, act with compassion, and choose kindness whenever possible.

Looking ahead, next month marks the second birthday of my book Brave-ish—a milestone I can hardly believe has arrived. I am deeply grateful for your continued support, for the recognition of my work with a Telly Award and Press Club win, for the growth of my podcast, and above all, for health, family, and the ability to keep traveling and sharing stories.

In this sacred month of Elul, as the shofar calls us to awaken and prepare for the Days of Awe, I find myself reflecting deeply on the year that has passed. At the close of 5785, we look back with gratitude for blessings, with humility for challenges faced, and with heartbreak for lives lost and hostages still waiting for freedom. As Rosh Hashanah approaches, we are invited to begin again, to renew our commitments, and to step into the new year with intention.

May this season inspire us to carry forward resilience, curiosity, and joy, while also holding space for memory, justice, and the work of making the world better.

Media & Podcast Highlights This summer has been full of milestones I’m grateful for:

✨ My Make Your Own Map podcast is now listened to in 60 countries across all 7 continents!

✨ Guest appearance on Sideline Sisters—thank you, Jenny, for the inspiring interview.

✨ New on my podcast: conversations with Angela Tuell and my Living Brave-ishly talk at the Torrance Library.

✨ Featured in CarBuzz for my travel talk with Nissan at Lake Arrowhead.

✨ Featured in Women’s World on the joy and importance of travel.

So grateful for these opportunities to share stories and spark conversations around travel, courage, and living Brave-ishly.

Qantas Launches New Dreamliner Route: Brisbane ⇄ Los Angeles

Nissan Summer Travel Summit at Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa

Celebrating at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena

Like It Like Harlem by Muse/ique

BRAVE-ish at the North Torrance Library

KCAL/CBS: the future of News!

My 1st place win! Thank you Jewish Journal

