Print Issue: To Jews With Love | Feb 14, 2025
In honor of Valentine's Day, we spoke to prominent non-jews who are not afraid to express their love for Israel and the Jewish people.
Dreaming of Kubbah Hamusta
Kubbah is the jewel of the Babylonian Jewish kitchen.
UCLA Suspends SJP Over Reported Targeting of Jewish UC Regent Member’s Home
Hillel, Jewish Faculty Resilience Group at UCLA thanked Chancellor Frenk for his swift action.
A Mess Made Messier by Trump’s Ultimatum
Israelis who want the deal completed understand that Trump is the only powerful-enough person to force Netanyahu’s hand on this issue.
Operation Trump-Beep: The Impact of Anti-Woke Measures on Antisemitism
The blend of antisemitism based on woke culture has taken a significant hit in its overt and institutional dimensions.
The Time Magazine Essay That Saved Sinai
The site of the giving of the Torah was about to become a tourist-packed heap of litter and Lance Morrow would have none of it.