Print Issue: Will AI Replace Thinking? | Feb 7, 2025
As we enter the dawn of a new technology that is replacing human work in many areas, it's worth asking whether it will also replace what makes us most human.
Why It’s So Hard to Cover Trump
Those who loathe Trump don’t want to hear that he can do anything good; while those who love him don’t want to hear that he can do anything bad.
Trump’s Marshall Plan for Gaza
With one press conference, President Trump shattered decades of failed Middle East diplomacy and dared to imagine a new reality for the region.
The Unbearable Danger of Dreaming the Wrong Dreams
It’s one thing to dream about turning a desert into an oasis; it’s another to dream about turning Jew-haters into peaceniks.
UCLA Student Celebrates Resignation of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Amid Antisemitism Allegations
Cultural Affairs Commissioner (CAC) at UCLA Alicia Verdugo stepped down on Tuesday, Feb. 4, following years of antisemitism allegations.
What Is AI Thinking?
The danger isn’t that AI will learn how to think; it’s that humans will forget how.