fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: Will AI Replace Thinking? | Feb 7, 2025

As we enter the dawn of a new technology that is replacing human work in many areas, it's worth asking whether it will also replace what makes us most human.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

February 6, 2025

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Why It’s So Hard to Cover Trump

February 5, 2025

Those who loathe Trump don’t want to hear that he can do anything good; while those who love him don’t want to hear that he can do anything bad.

Trump’s Marshall Plan for Gaza

February 5, 2025

With one press conference, President Trump shattered decades of failed Middle East diplomacy and dared to imagine a new reality for the region.

What Is AI Thinking?

February 5, 2025

The danger isn’t that AI will learn how to think; it’s that humans will forget how.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.