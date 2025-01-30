Print Issue: Embracing the Zionist Dream | Jan 31, 2025
At a time when the Jewish conversation revolves around ceasefires, freed hostages and a rise in antisemitism, Gil Troy has written a timeless book with some timely ideas.
Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | A Bimah of Victory
Karina, Daniela, Naama and Liri. Whenever I hear those names, I bow with respect and admiration.
Rabbis of LA | Chessed Is Rabbi Azoulay’s Most Crucial Calling
Rabbi Gadi Azoulay, the co-founder of Oseh Chessed, an organization dedicated to “helping Jewish families of all religious levels,” is modest when talking about his work.
Program for Neurodivergent Children Expands Across LA
Joyful Development fosters a nurturing community for children with developmental and neurological differences.
Making New Ketubahs for Fire Victims
“I can’t replace people’s lost heirlooms, but by making them new ketubahs, I hope I can help them take a small step towards healing.”
Proactive Insurance Tips for Wildfire Victims, From a Public Adjuster
Practical advice for anyone facing the long process of navigating insurance claims after losing their home to wildfire.