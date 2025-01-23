Print Issue: In the Line of Fire | Jan 24, 2025
A team of firefighting experts and emergency responders from Israel flew in last week and immediately joined local forces.
Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | Welcome Home
We’ve waited so long for this moment to greet you, to welcome you home, to hug you.
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Lipskier’s Route From Ukraine to Sherman Oaks
With the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine coming up, he has returned to Ukraine a few times and noted that “life there has been very difficult since the war began.”
The Promise of Israel
The first English-language opera about Herzl, “State of the Jews,” premiered at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center last week.
From Israel with Love
Thanks to the Israeli Consulate and other groups, a team of firefighting experts from Israel flew in last week and immediately joined local forces.