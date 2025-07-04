Hayek’s Fatal Conceit and the Red Heifer

Before the grave there is a cradle.

Death of wisdom comes from fatal

conceit, which leads to false solutions

of problems, like absurd ablutions

which fail to cleanse the troubled mind,

confusion by them underlined.

The Priestly laws of the red heifer

anticipated Hayek, effer-

vescence of this law quite in-

explicable. We can’t begin

to understand what Solomon,

the wisest monarch, gave up on,

but I say that this ritual burst

this bubble. We must quench the thirst

for explanations, since solution

of any problem brings pollution.

Believing that we can explain

everything is quite insane.

Some things aren’t rational, defying

reason. If you choose to view

them rationally it means that you

will cause your mind to be defeated,

being fatally conceited.

Before Hayek, very clever,

taught us that intelligence

solves, often, nothing, the red heifer

taught us that laws need not make sense,

and that trying to control them a conceit

that’s often fatal, and is why

attempts to do so can defeat

those who on human sense rely.

Num 19;2 states:

זֹ֚את חֻקַּ֣ת הַתּוֹרָ֔ה אֲשֶׁר־צִוָּ֥ה יְהֹוָ֖ה לֵאמֹ֑ר דַּבֵּ֣ר ׀ אֶל־בְּנֵ֣י יִשְׂרָאֵ֗ל וְיִקְח֣וּ אֵלֶ֩יךָ֩ פָרָ֨ה אֲדֻמָּ֜ה תְּמִימָ֗ה אֲשֶׁ֤ר אֵֽין־בָּהּ֙ מ֔וּם אֲשֶׁ֛ר לֹא־עָלָ֥ה עָלֶ֖יהָ עֹֽל׃

This is the ritual law that YHWH has commanded: Instruct the Israelite people to bring you a red cow without blemish, in which there is no defect and on which no yoke has been laid.

The ritual of the red heifer (Numbers 19) describes purification of corpse-contamination by sprinkling the ashes of a red heifer on the affected individual. The ritual causes pollution of the layman who decontaminates the corpse-contaminated person, a paradox that the Rabbis state was beyond Solomon’s ability to explain.

In “Javier Milei’s Gift for Pope Leo: ‘Man is not born wise, rational and good, but has to be taught to become so.’—Hayek,” WSJ, 6/15/25, Andy Kessler writes:

On June 7, Pope Leo XIV met with Argentine President Javier Milei at the Vatican. Mr. Milei reportedly gave the new pope a historical document from 1642, a handwoven vicuña poncho, and Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek’s 1988 book, “The Fatal Conceit: The Errors of Socialism.” Even though the book costs only $18.83 on Amazon, it was the most valuable gift. Hayek’s fatal conceit is that “man is able to shape the world around him according to his wishes.” It’s a hearty defense of free markets—of classical liberalism. My colleague Matthew Hennessey got taken to task by the vice president for defending free markets on these pages. In 2025! Hayek pounds home the point that markets are about price discovery. Wealth creation “is determined not by objective physical facts known to any one mind but by the separate, differing, information of millions, which is precipitated in prices that serve to guide further decisions.”…… My poem suggests that the statement in Num. 19:2, “This is the ritual law that YHWH has commanded,” implies that the comprehensibility of the ritual laws of the Torah follow the paradigm established by the law of the red heifer, the Torah’s ritual laws being determined by factors that, like wealth creation, are not determined by physical facts. whose mistaken misidentification as a causes of puzzling realities can be as fatal a conceit as the one that Hayek attributed to the identification of socialism as a cause of wealth creation. This poem’s application of Friedrich Hayek’s concept “fatal conceit” to the comprehensibility of ritual laws of the Torah such as the ritual law of the red heifer explains the following rabbinic ally related story about Dama the son of Netina: