A Moment in Time: “The Four Most Important Questions in the Torah”

Dear all,

This past weekend, our Confirmation Class travelled to Washington DC to take part in the Religious Action Center’s L’taken Social Justice Seminar. They studied issues central to Reform Judaism and then lobbied before the offices our of elected leaders.

Over the course of the weekend, they learned to understand how their voices can and do make a difference. When I think about it, their focus boiled down to the four most important questions in the Torah:

“Where are you?” This is what God asked Adam after he ate from the fruit in the Garden of Eden. God knew where Adam was physically. But the question for all of us is: “Where I am in my life/ where is our country right now?” “Where is your brother?” This is what God asks Cain after he murders his brother, Abel. Once again, God knows the answer. But we ask ourselves the extent of how we care for our family members and friends, neighbors and strangers. “Am I my brother’s keeper?” This is Cain’s response to God’s question above. Again, what is the extent to how far we can/ must go for our community? ”Who am I?” This is Moses’ reaction when God tells him to go before Pharaoh. The question for us is: “Does my voice really matter?”

Whether we are lobbying to make change in our country or trying to better understand our reason for existing on earth – these four questions are central to our finding meaning. And while the answers may be eternal, it takes just a moment in time to ask each one.

I was so proud of our teens, as they asked these questions of themselves – and then went on the change the future.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro