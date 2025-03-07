Secrets Bahia Mita: A Blissful Escape in Riviera Nayarit

A Grand Arrival and Sky-High Cabanas

and all my HYATT HOTEL experiences!

On the same property as SECRETS BAHIA MITA is a family friendly resort: DREAMS BAHIA MITA!!

Nestled between the lush Sierra Madre Mountains and the sparkling Pacific Ocean,offers a harmonious blend of relaxation, fun, and connection. A direct flight from Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta made getting here a breeze, setting the stage for an extraordinary escape into Unlimited Luxury.From the moment we arrived, the team at Secrets Bahia Mita made us feel welcome. Our Sky Bar cabana days were a highlight, offering plush loungers, soft gray towels, white umbrellas, and thoughtful touches like eucalyptus-infused cold towels and refreshing pineapple skewers. Regina, our concierge, added a surprising touch of care by cleaning our glasses—an unexpected but delightful detail. The service was impeccable, with Angelo, Efrain, Julio, Martinez, Asael, and Regina ensuring that every moment was flawless. Drinks arrived promptly, surprises like Oreo ice cream sandwiches appeared throughout the day, and a birthday cake with singing staff turned Heather’s celebration into a moment to remember. Add the sight of whales breaching and dolphins dancing in the ocean, and the Sky Bar became our personal slice of paradise.Our stay in the massive 1,000-square-foot Aspire Suite was an experience in itself. This luxurious space featured a large living room with a cozy L-shaped sofa bed, a dining table, a wine fridge, and two expansive balconies. The plunge pool was perfect for cooling off, while the freestanding tub offered serene moments of relaxation. The king-sized bed, premium amenities, and breathtaking views made it a haven of comfort and style.Every meal at Secrets Bahia Mita was a culinary masterpiece. Breakfast at Market Café felt more like a feast than a buffet, with fresh Montreal bagels, savory crepas, custom-made eggs, and chilaquiles stealing the show. The mimosas upon entry and the staff’s attentiveness to allergies elevated the experience even further. Lunches and dinners were equally memorable. At the Sky Bar, we enjoyed a mix of casual bites and gourmet dishes, while the Bluewater Grill served perfect steaks under the stars. Kudos to Martin at Olios and the chefs for their exceptional cuisine and attention to detail.I brought my hula hoop along, and it became a source of joy and connection. Everyone joined in—Heather, Angelo, Regina, and Efrain showed off their skills as we hooped by the pool, on our balcony, and even at sunset. The hoop brought laughter, smiles, and a reminder to embrace fun and spontaneity.Secrets Bahia Mita excelled in anticipating every need. From the luxurious cabanas to the attentive staff, every detail was curated for comfort. We were pampered with ice-cold eucalyptus towels, veggie sticks, and refreshing drinks throughout the day. And nature added its own magic, with stunning views of whales and dolphins set to a backdrop of vibrant skies and great music.Secrets Bahia Mita isn’t just a resort; it’s a destination where every moment is tailored to create lasting memories. Whether it’s the attentive service from Angelo, Regina, and the rest of the team, the luxurious Aspire Suite, or the joy of hula hooping at sunset, this resort offers a unique blend of relaxation, celebration, and connection. From the serene mornings to the festive evenings, Secrets Bahia Mita truly lives up to its name as a secret worth sharing in Riviera Nayarit.Set along the breathtaking Pacific Coast in the heart of Riviera Nayarit, Secrets Bahia Mita by Hyatt takes adults-only, all-inclusive luxury to the next level. From lush tropical landscapes to sweeping ocean views, every moment feels like a dream getaway. We loved dining at Olio, where Mediterranean flavors came alive during an unforgettable lunch. And the options didn’t stop there—this resort boasts so many incredible restaurants that every meal felt like a WOWOWOW moment! Sushi, steak, and everything in between, served with impeccable care. The amenities are just as impressive: countless pools, private cabanas, direct beach access, a world-class spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. From revitalizing massages to serene beach strolls, every corner offers an opportunity to relax and recharge. Secrets Bahia Mita isn’t just a resort—it’s a haven of luxury and bliss in the spectacular Riviera Nayarit.Step into over 1,000 square feet of pure indulgence in the Aspire Suite at Secrets Bahia Mita Riviera Nayarit, where Unlimited-Luxury® meets breathtaking design. This all-inclusive paradise has it all: a living room with a giant L-shaped couch (doubling as a sofa bed), a dining table, and a wine fridge stocked and ready for you. The king-sized bed promises unmatched comfort, while the free-standing tub is perfect for unwinding in style. With two private balconies, a plunge pool, and mesmerizing views of the Pacific Ocean, every moment here feels like a dream. The suite also includes access to world-class dining and premium drinks, making every meal and toast as luxurious as your surroundings. At Secrets Bahia Mita, every detail is designed for adults-only Unlimited-Luxury®, including impeccable service, gourmet restaurants, stunning pools, a serene spa, and so much more. Whether you’re splashing in the pool, savoring oceanfront views, or indulging in culinary delights, this is the ultimate all-inclusive escape. Ready to wake up here?Heather’s birthday celebrations continued at the Sky Bar, watching the sun dip below the horizon, the sky turn fiery red, and surfers carve the waves below. With drinks in hand and music filling the air, we toasted to health, happiness, and unforgettable moments. As part of Hyatt’s luxurious adults-only, all-inclusive Secrets Resorts, the experience was nothing short of exceptional. We saw a wedding in full celebration, a party with dancing, and even a private romantic dinner under a tree. We enjoyed an incredible meal at Himitsu, where the attentive staff made sure every detail was perfect, from managing allergies to creating the ultimate dining experience.After years on cruise ships and well over a decade as a travel journalist, I’ve seen countless breakfast spreads—but the Market Café at Secrets Bahia Mita Riviera Nayarit takes the crown. This isn’t just breakfast; it’s an epicurean adventure. It all begins with mimosas handed to you as you walk in—a bubbly start to a morning in paradise. From there, the options are endless: made-to-order eggs, savory chilaquiles, sweet and savory crepes, fresh Montreal bagels, and even caviar. The array of cheeses, meats, and tropical fruits is dazzling, complemented by Mexican breakfast favorites and eggs sourced right from the property. The attention to detail is extraordinary. Stations are promptly refilled, and the staff is incredibly attentive—ensuring everyone, including those with dietary restrictions, has a fantastic experience. Breakfast at Secrets Bahia Mita isn’t just a meal; it’s an unforgettable start to the day.WOW, what a celebration-filled day! Heather and I began with an incredible private cabana experience at the Sky Bar. Our setup was perfect: a relaxation chair, a table with two chairs, and the cabana itself—a sanctuary for enjoying the day. The Sky Bar menu delivered deliciousness, and while we almost returned to Olio (special thanks to Martin and the chef for an unforgettable meal there earlier), we couldn’t resist trying something new. Drinks flowed all day, we saw whales and the surprises kept coming: Oreo ice cream cookie sandwiches, and later, a birthday cake and singing for Heather by the pool. The incredible Sky Bar team—Regina, Julio, Angelo, Martinez, Efrain, and Asael—made us feel like royalty, with thoughtful touches like Regina cleaning our sunglasses. And the evening? Oh, it got even better! We enjoyed dinner at the Bluewater Grill, indulging in perfectly cooked steaks crafted by Chef Gabrielle. Our service team—Francisco, Fran, Alexis, and Manager Joan—made the experience exceptional. As if that wasn’t enough, we were treated to a stunning show of fireworks from a wedding happening on the property, visible right from our table! From poolside relaxation to culinary delights and unexpected celebrations, this day was unforgettable. Secrets Bahia Mita, thank you for delivering Unlimited Luxury at its finest! Special thanks to Cece and Frida for all their help and the property tour and Jose from Beach Club who didn’t give us directions but actually walked us back to the elevator and got us going to the right place.Yes, I brought my hula hoop to the Sky Bar at Secrets Bahia Mita, and it became the centerpiece of pure joy! Everyone joined in—Heather, Angelo, Regina, and Efrain showed off their hooping skills like pros. We hooped all day: in the afternoon sun, by the pool, and as the sunset painted the sky. The laughter and smiles were contagious, a perfect reminder to embrace fun and spread happiness wherever you go. Our second cabana day was just as extraordinary. From reading and relaxing to delicious food and drinks, it was a day filled with laughter, joy, and nature’s wonders—whales breaching in the ocean and even dolphins playing in the waves. The attention to detail was unmatched. The thoughtful team brought us ice-cold eucalyptus towels, pineapple and veggie sticks, and set up soft gray towels under pristine white umbrellas, ensuring we had everything we didn’t even know we needed. As the day turned to evening, we enjoyed dinner at Mezze, dining outdoors under the stars with a front-row seat to another spectacular celebration—a fireworks display from a party on the property. From playful afternoons to elegant evenings, Secrets Bahia Mita delivered unforgettable memories. Whether hula hooping at sunset, savoring every bite of exceptional food, or marveling at the natural beauty of Riviera Nayarit, this was a perfect mix of relaxation, excitement, and unlimited luxury.We had the BEST time—from breathtaking sunsets to unforgettable moments filled with laughter, relaxation, and joy. Whether it was hula hooping at the Sky Bar, marveling at whales and dolphins, indulging in incredible food and drinks, or dancing the night away, every experience was pure magic. Check out all my videos to relive the fun and see why Secrets Bahia Mita in Riviera Nayarit is a destination like no other!Did you know Riviera Nayarit is a sponsor for the Los Angeles Lakers!!!!? I went to a game at Thanksgiving and was so excited to see the area on the big screens…..During Thanksgiving weekend, I had an unforgettable night with my family cheering for the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena—and witnessing the GOAT LeBron James LIVE. Talk about synchronicity: one of the game’s sponsors was Riviera Nayarit, and that’s exactly where I’m heading next….Designed by renowned architect Sordo Madaleno, Dreams® Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort is an eco-conscious, all-inclusive property in Banderas Bay, Riviera Nayarit, sharing space with the adults-only Secrets® Bahia Mita Surf & Spa, both part of Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection. The resorts offer 699 suites, including 136 connecting rooms, all with Unlimited-Luxury® inclusions and breathtaking ocean views. With exciting activities like surf lessons for all skill levels, snorkeling adventures, and access to a brand new 18,600 sq. ft. water park, there’s endless fun for the whole family. Guests can choose from a range of room categories, from Junior Suites with Tropical or Ocean views to the elevated Preferred Club Suites, which provide upgraded amenities and exclusive access. Designed with multigeneration travel in mind, the resort features a dedicated adults-only section, complete with infinity pools, sun deck, lounges, restaurants, and bars featuring the only rooftop infinity pools in the area. With eight dining options, seven lively bars and lounges, a kids’ and teens’ club, pickleball, and nightly entertainment, the resort offers endless activities for the whole family to enjoy. Exclusive add-on experiences, such as tequila tastings and private wine-pairing dinners in Portofino’s wine cellar, are available for an additional cost. Dreams® Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort promises an unforgettable winter retreat, seamlessly blending adventure and relaxation in the stunning landscape of Riviera Nayarit.