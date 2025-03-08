Iranian Women’s Fight is Reshaping the World

The Transformation of the Nature of Power

In modern Iranian history—and perhaps even globally—few movements rival the scale and dedication of Iranian women’s struggle for freedom and gender equality. A century ago, women fought for the right to vote; today, they are rising to fundamentally reshape the world.

Gender Equality: A Defining Challenge of Our Time

Although gender equality is formally recognized and embedded in the laws of many countries, it remains one of the most pressing challenges of our era. Despite significant progress, women continue to hold a disproportionately small share of power, even in the world’s most developed nations.

The fight against dictatorship—especially against the deeply misogynistic fundamentalism that rules Iran—is not just a battle for freedom but also for equality. These struggles are inseparable. A progressive movement that seeks to overthrow a religious dictatorship must also confront its reactionary ideology, which is rooted in gender discrimination. Such a movement cannot afford to retain remnants of that ideology within its own beliefs and structures. It must, instead, mobilize individuals with the strength to stand firm against relentless repression.

Why Is the Repression of Women in Iran So Extreme?

During the 2022 uprising, female students were often at the forefront of protests in 204 universities. Among the 1,776 schools whose students joined the movement, 1,186 were girls’ schools.

The Iranian regime knows that in order to suppress society, it must first break the will of women. Iranian women are among the most educated in the region, and since the anti-monarchical revolution, their aspirations and energy have been unleashed. They demand an active role in shaping and leading their society.

In response, the ruling theocracy systematically stripped them of their rights—starting with one of the most fundamental: the freedom to choose their own clothing. It then sought to justify these restrictions by claiming they align with Islamic teachings. Yet the forced imposition of the hijab, the coercion of religious beliefs, and all other forms of ideological oppression contradict the very essence of divine mercy.

Furthermore, the separation of religion and state remains a fundamental principle of the Iranian resistance, backed by more than 4,000 parliamentarians worldwide.

The Foundations of Gender Equality

A system built on gender inequality—one that marginalizes women—inevitably leads to dire consequences: unchecked power struggles, despotism, resource monopolization, authoritarian rule, corruption and repression.

Achieving true equality requires dismantling a culture that commodifies women, reducing both women and men to a state of servitude. Instead, society must embrace a new paradigm—one that fosters unity, dignity, and the full realization of human potential.

A woman must never be relegated to a subordinate position or treated as property in any form. She must be recognized as a free and independent individual, capable of shaping her own destiny and guiding the world toward a more just and equitable future.

Dismantling Patriarchal Ideology

When striving for deep and lasting gender equality, an important question arises: does this transformation mean sidelining men?

The answer is no. Solutions that seek to merely replace men with women do not equate to true female liberation. Our resistance sends a clear message: Advancing equality requires more than redistributing power; it demands dismantling the patriarchal ideology that sustains it.

Women’s Hegemony: A Revolutionary Leap Forward

The answer to this crisis lies in women’s leadership in public affairs. This is not just a necessary transformation—it is an unprecedented shift that will redefine the structures of power. We have reached a decisive stage: the emergence of women’s hegemony.

But is this transformation premature? Should it be postponed for several decades until societies reach a higher level of social progress?

The answer is no. Breaking the millennia-old cycle of inequality is not possible without a radical leap forward. And this leap is precisely the rise of women’s leadership—a necessity that has been deeply felt in the struggles of Iranian women and men against a misogynistic dictatorship.

The active and equal participation of women in political leadership and all spheres of responsibility is not just an aspiration—it is a historical necessity. Furthermore, the Iranian resistance has demonstrated that when men recognize and accept women’s leadership, their relationships shift toward greater solidarity and mutual respect.

In a world of true freedom and emancipation, the progress of men and women is not in conflict—it is essential and complementary.

Women’s Hegemony: Redefining the Nature of Power

This is a liberating transformation—one that not only empowers women but also frees men from the oppressive need to dominate. Its goal is to redefine power itself, ensuring that it no longer serves as a battleground for destructive competition—a competition that, throughout history, has fueled tyranny, war, and the erosion of human values.

Women’s leadership is not simply about securing managerial positions or claiming a share of existing male-dominated power structures. Rather, it seeks to revolutionize the very concept of power: power that serves humanity, rather than humanity being subjugated by power.

Hamid Enayat is a political scientist, specializing on the topic of Iran, who collaborates with the Iranian democratic opposition.