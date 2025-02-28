From Stormy Speeches to Seven Continents: Niver’s Feb News 2025

From Stormy Speeches to Seven Continents:Feb 2025 Newsletter 182
Thank you to everyone who joined me for an unforgettable Galentine’s Day event at the Adventurers’ Club, where I spoke in the pouring rain—so much rain, we nearly needed an ark to get there! Despite the storm, it was a full-circle moment as two dear friends from my cruise ship days flew in to join me, bringing back memories of past adventures on the high seas. I sold and signed books and we had an amazing discussion! In case you missed it, see the livestream video below!
This month, I’m celebrating my journey across all seven continents, with more videos coming from my epic Quark Expeditions trip to Antarctica. I’m also excited to share new articles on my trip to Puerto Vallarta where I stayed at Grand Velas and Casa Velas Resorts as well as Secrets Bahia Mita by Hyatt. More adventures include homecoming in Philadelphia at Penn and Halloween on the Ruby Princess. On my podcast, watch as I hit the road for a Genesis road trip to Death Valley, and my Spectrum TV News segment dives into my 7th continent adventure and BRAVE-ish.
The heartbreak surrounding the Bibas family—murdered in cold blood—and the hostages who have endured more than 500 days in hell is almost impossible to put into words. As a Jewish author, it’s deeply painful to witness such unimaginable suffering, especially as the world’s attention shifts while families remain trapped in terror, grief, and uncertainty.
In these challenging times, being Jewish means carrying both resilience and sorrow, standing firm in our history while advocating for humanity and justice. The pain is raw, but so is the urgency to speak, to remember, and to push for the safe return of every hostage.
While I’m grateful for these milestones and the incredible experiences I’ve been able to share, my heart is also heavy. This moment is a painful reminder of the fragility of joy and the brutal reality we cannot ignore. Storytelling matters—not just to capture the beauty of the world, but to bear witness to its pain, ensuring that no story, no family, and no truth is forgotten.
I have students in 9 countries so far:
Australia, Canada, India, Italy, New Zealand, Philippines, Portugal, Thailand, USA!
Join us on the adventure of travel writing!
THANK YOU for watching my award-winning podcast, Make Your Own Map: Are YOU ready to be BRAVE? It has now been seen and heard in 56 countries on 7 continents.
Have you heard my recent podcast episode?Spectrum News interviewed ME! Thank you to Catalina Villegas for interviewing me about my award-winning book, BRAVE-ish, and my recent adventures in Antarctica with Quark Expeditions! Segment called: “Transforming Life for THE BETTER!”
Do you LOVE my book BRAVE-ish? PLEASE WRITE A REVIEW!! Click here to go directly to rate or review BRAVE-ish on Amazon (now at 61 reviews. Help me get to 75) You can find my book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Simon & Schuster, Post Hill Press, Target, Walmart, BookShop, BAM! and wherever you get your audiobooks!
People always ask me where is it best to buy my book. I recommend you go into or call your favorite local book store and ask them to order it for you and pick it up IN THE STORE! You never know what other treasures you will find. Any bookstore can order my book because my publisher is Post Hill Press and it is distributed by Simon and Schuster. My book is now in the library on Quark Ultramarine and in the store at Dubray bookstore on Grafton in Dublin, Ireland! Brave-ish is available all over the globe!
Rabbi Kahn, a leader at Chabad of the Valley in Tarzana, said the most striking aspect of his most recent mission was spending meaningful time with “displaced Israeli families who have been living in hotels since Oct. 7.”
We cannot comprehend high numbers. It is too daunting for our minds and souls. But we can wrap our hearts around two little redheaded boys. Boys whose names signify the holiness of Jerusalem and the courage of a lion cub.
From Stormy Speeches to Seven Continents: Niver’s Feb News 2025
Lisa Ellen Niver
Galentine’s Gathering at the Adventurers’ Club
ANTARCTICA with Quark Expeditions: 45 videos and more coming
RECENT ARTICLES:
Learn more about my events: click here and my articles here
Want to travel more? I have a Travel Writer 101 class on Udemy. CLICK here for a coupon to take my class for FREE!I have students in 9 countries so far: Australia, Canada, India, Italy, New Zealand, Philippines, Portugal, Thailand, USA! Join us on the adventure of travel writing! THANK YOU for watching my award-winning podcast, Make Your Own Map: Are YOU ready to be BRAVE? It has now been seen and heard in 56 countries on 7 continents.
Have you heard my recent podcast episode? Spectrum News interviewed ME! Thank you to Catalina Villegas for interviewing me about my award-winning book, BRAVE-ish, and my recent adventures in Antarctica with Quark Expeditions! Segment called: "Transforming Life for THE BETTER!"
WHERE CAN YOU FIND MY TRAVEL VIDEOS?Here is the link to my video channel on YouTube where I have over 2.25 Million views on YouTube! (now at: 2,305,000). Thank you for your support! Are you one of my 4,500 subscribers? I hope you will join me and subscribe! For more We Said Go Travel articles, TV segments, videos and social media: CLICK HERE Find me on social media with over 150,000 followers. Please follow me on social @LisaNiver TikTok, X Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn, BlueSky and at LisaNiver.com.
EPIC JOURNEY Crossing the Antarctic Circle with Quark Expeditions. Click here to see all of my videos so far!Do you LOVE my book BRAVE-ish? PLEASE WRITE A REVIEW!! Click here to go directly to rate or review BRAVE-ish on Amazon (now at 61 reviews. Help me get to 75) You can find my book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Simon & Schuster, Post Hill Press, Target, Walmart, BookShop, BAM! and wherever you get your audiobooks! People always ask me where is it best to buy my book. I recommend you go into or call your favorite local book store and ask them to order it for you and pick it up IN THE STORE! You never know what other treasures you will find. Any bookstore can order my book because my publisher is Post Hill Press and it is distributed by Simon and Schuster. My book is now in the library on Quark Ultramarine and in the store at Dubray bookstore on Grafton in Dublin, Ireland! Brave-ish is available all over the globe!
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
