Jewish Community Foundation Names Chair, Ceremonies Honor Bibas Family

Local business leader Mark Schwartz was named the new chair of the Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles. With this appointment, Schwartz is now the lay leader of an organization that distributed—along with its 1,400 donor families—more than $200 million in grants to 3,600 nonprofits locally, nationally and in Israel last year.

A recent ceremony held during a Foundation board of trustees meeting featured Schwartz taking the gavel from outgoing Foundation Chair Evan Schlessinger.

According to the Foundation, Schwartz is a dedicated community activist with 25 years of involvement in the Foundation’s philanthropic work. He is an accomplished entrepreneur and respected business leader who has contributed his financial acumen and strategic expertise to the Foundation’s grantmaking initiatives and investment management.

“For many years, The Foundation has been a trusted partner in my family’s philanthropy,” Schwartz said in a statement. “It is an honor to step into this role and help guide an organization that is deeply committed to strengthening the Jewish community in Los Angeles and the community at large.”

Schwartz and his wife, Lisa, a City of Beverly Hills Commissioner, are strongly committed to tikkun olam, according to the Foundation’s leadership.

“Mark’s entrepreneurial spirit, strategic vision and deep commitment to philanthropy make him an exceptional lay leader for The Foundation’s next chapter,” the Foundation’s CEO and President Aaron Lerner said. “His expertise in financial stewardship and community engagement will help propel our mission forward, ensuring that we continue to make a meaningful and lasting impact in our Jewish community and beyond.”

Under Schwartz’s stewardship, the organization plans to further its mission of empowering Jewish philanthropists and strengthening the community.

A candlelight vigil was held on Feb. 26 in front of the Beverly Hills sign in memory of Shiri Bibas and her two young children, four-year-old Ariel and nine-month-old Kfir Bibas, who were brutally murdered by Hamas while in captivity. At the same time, Los Angeles City Hall was illuminated in orange, a color that became associated with the family due to the children’s red hair.

Hundreds of people attended both ceremonies, which coincided with the family’s funeral in Israel and stood as a symbol of unity, resilience, and the unwavering commitment to honoring the lives lost to senseless violence.

In Beverly Hills, attendees arrived holding Israeli flags and portraits of the youngest hostages taken by Hamas.

The initiative in downtown Los Angeles was spearheaded by Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, with support from Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky’s office. The event was attended by Consul General of Argentina, Héctor María Monacci. A prayer was offered by Rabbi Josh Aaronson of Temple Judea in Tarzana.

“The Bibas family became a symbol of the grave tragedy of the massacre of Oct. 7,” said Israeli Consul General Israel Bachar. He also expressed gratitude to the City of Los Angeles for standing in solidarity with the Bibas family, the hostages, and the people of Israel.

Los Angeles joined other cities across the world, including Berlin, Paris and New York, in lighting up monuments to show solidarity with Israel and the Bibas family.

– Ayala Or-El, Contributing Writer