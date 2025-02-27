L.A. Federation Education Summit, SWU Holocaust Education Center, Mensch Awards Dinner

Jewish Federation Los Angeles brought together approximately 100 education leaders from public, charter and independent schools from across LA County, including superintendents, heads of schools, and academic department heads, for its 2nd Annual Education Leaders Summit, held Feb. 12.

Participants engaged with expert speakers, attended enlightening breakout sessions, networked with colleagues, and received valuable tools and resources to help them build more inclusive school communities. During the summit, participants deepened their understanding of antisemitism — how it manifests, and how to recognize and respond to incidents in school environments.

The summit also highlighted the importance of Jewish inclusion in DEI and Ethnic Studies, provided guidance on navigating complex global issues as school leaders, and more.

Jewish Federation Los Angeles President and CEO Rabbi Noah Farkas opened the daylong learning with a session focused on Jewish Los Angeles and the current landscape. Other content providers included Project Shema, ConnectED, Jewtina y Co., Institute for Curriculum Services, JIMENA, USC Hillel, Anti-Defamation League-LA, and DEI experts from Oakwood school and Berkeley Hall.

In the wake of Oct. 7, as schools grapple with how to best support Jewish students and address topics related to the Israel-Hamas war with nuance and thoughtfulness, the Federation’s annual convening provides the space and opportunity for educational leaders to access the tools, content, and balanced resources they need to be most effective in their roles.

In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, StandWithUs (SWU), in collaboration with the Israeli-American Council (IAC), held a commemorative evening at the Shepher Center in Woodland Hills. Nili Alon Amit, associate director of SWU’s Holocaust Education Center (HEC), invited Israeli musician Nitzan Birnbaum to perform alongside his mother, singer Bat Ella.

Birnbaum, a gifted musician, is the creator of The Saba Project, a deeply personal initiative that blends his original compositions with the recorded testimony of his grandfather, the late Holocaust survivor Professor Rabbi Ervin Birnbaum. The project resulted in two award-winning albums that combine testimony with music, earning widespread acclaim.

Birnbaum previously performed for StandWithUs’ HEC at the Wilshire Boulevard Temple during International Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2023. His work is now an integral part of HEC’s educational offerings and is frequently used in its programs.

The project’s second album, “The Resurrection,” further expands on his grandfather’s journey, focusing on his life after the Holocaust. At nearly 92, the elder Birnbaum recorded his story in the studio, accompanied by Nitzan’s music. Nitzan described the project as “a beacon of revival,” emphasizing how his grandfather was an ideal partner in this creative endeavor. Birnbaum was deeply involved in the musical life of his hometown, Netanya, and was no stranger to public storytelling. Bat Ella frequently performs for Jewish communities across Europe and the United States, using music as a means of preserving memory and strengthening cultural ties.

Founded in 2021, the HEC is headquartered in Los Angeles and brings interactive Holocaust education seminars, films, and curricula to schools and communities across North America through both in-person and virtual platforms. To date, HEC has reached 30,000 students with its engaging Holocaust education programs.

Throughout the event, several young participants took the stage, including members of the IAC program, Mishelanu, and the SWU Leventhal Fellowship program for high school students, as well as three children from Journey to Adulthood, a program designed for 12- to 13-year-olds in preparation for their bar and bat mitzvahs.

Joan Burns, a dedicated community volunteer who opened the event, spoke about “Zachor: The Generations After,” a new program for second- and third-generation Holocaust survivors.

“It’s becoming increasingly difficult to find Holocaust survivors who can share their stories firsthand,” she said, “so it’s our responsibility to carry the torch and keep their memories alive.”

– Ayala Or-El, Contributing Writer

The Mensch International Foundation held its annual awards ceremony on Feb. 21 at Temple of the Arts’ Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.

During the event, which included a dinner, awards ceremony and an abridged Kabbalat Shabbat service, the leadership of the Mensch Foundation honored sculptor and Holocaust survivor Gabriella Karin; educator David Meyerhof; and Holocaust survivors David Wiener and Joseph Alexander with Mensch Awards.

Founded in 2002 by Steve Geiger, the Mensch Foundation seeks to develop an educational curriculum that will help eradicate stereotyping and antisemitic thinking. The awards recognize those who’ve dedicated their lives to embodying menschlichkei — devotion to bettering humanity.

The event on Friday evening was held in the rotunda of the Saban. Those in attendance included LAUSD Board President Scott Schmerelson; Temple of the Arts Rabbi David Baron; Cantor Nathan Lam, who was also celebrating his birthday; and philanthropists Barak Raviv and Daphna Ziman. Also in attendance was Leo David, who served in the IDF during Israel’s War of Independence and years ago established the Los Angeles chapter of the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces to support IDF soldiers — exactly the type of mensch that Geiger’s foundation has long recognized.