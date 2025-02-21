David Labkovski Project, Birthright Israel Onward, Israel Guide Dog Fundraiser

On Jan. 27, coinciding with International Holocaust Remembrance Day, 51 eighth grade students from the Multicultural Learning Center (MLC), a dual-language English and Spanish charter school in Canoga Park, received resolution certificates from Los Angeles City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, in acknowledgment of their commitment to Holocaust education.

These certificates recognized the students’ completion of the David Labkovski Project’s semester-long program, a deep dive into Holocaust-related history that trained them as docents and peer-to-peer educators of the exhibit “Documenting History through Art,” which features Israel artist David Labkovski’s work.

Between 1940 and 1945, approximately 1.3 million Jews were deported to Auschwitz by Nazi Germany. Of these, 1.1 million were brutally and systematically murdered. Thousands of Jews from the city of Vilna, including the family and friends of artist David Labkovski, were also killed in the forests of Ponar.

David Labkovski’s narrative art consists of more than 400 pieces, and documents life before, during and after the Holocaust — as well as his time as a prisoner in Siberia and later life in Israel.

“Through his works, students engage with history in a deeply personal and impactful way,” David Labkovski Project Executive Director Leora Raikin said.

In attendance at the exhibit, “Documenting History Through Art”—which was on display at the Canoga Park Youth Art Center—were approximately 120 people, including Gayle Nadler, executive director of the Multicultural Learning Center; Blumenfield; and LAUSD Board President Scott Schmerelson. According to Raikin, the LAUSD leader “deeply understands the mission and importance of the David Labkovski Project.”

Birthright Israel Onward recently launched its new Storytellers Program, designed to be a space for every Jewish person — whether vocal about their Judaism or not — to explore their Jewish identities in the context of their spheres of influence given today’s polarized world.

Through this new initiative, 80 fellows from around the world will gain the tools, knowledge, and a global network to drive positive change in their industries and online communities, according to Birthright Israel Onward leadership.

“The program’s primary goal is to help influential Jews [ages 18-35] integrate their Jewish voices into their work, overcoming challenges such as the fear of alienating followers or facing online hate,” Birthright Israel CEO Gidi Mark said in a statement. “We view this as a long-term strategic investment for the Jewish people in an era where building digital influence is key to standing out as a leader.”

Two tracks are offered to the fellows: a four-week fellowship at Reichman University (IDC) in Herzliya, Israel, in July 2025, and a fully subsidized, experiential 10-day journey through Israel this summer.

Fellows in the cohort include Los Angeles-based celebrity stylist Ali Gropper.

“As a Jewish female entrepreneur, this experience is an opportunity to unlock my power on my platform, extending beyond just fashion and lifestyle,” Gropper, 28, who will join the inaugural Storytellers journey this summer, said. “I’m eager to make a tangible impact in the Jewish community both online and offline, and even more excited to experience this alongside influential, inspiring leaders who are shaping culture across industries and digital platforms.”

Birthright Israel is the largest educational tourism organization in the world and has provided more than 900,000 young Jewish adults from 68 countries the gift of a 10-day tour in Israel since its inception 24 years ago. Additionally, more than 10,000 people have attended internships, academic studies and fellowships through Onward Israel.

Penny Lane Cohen of Valley Village was called to the Torah to become ‘Bark Mitzvah’ on Feb. 2, in the presence of dear friends and family—both the two-legged and four-legged variety.

Rabbi Cantor Lily Blum presided over the festivities which included her own commentaries on the week’s parsha, blessings for all the animal friends present, and a speech from Penny Lane herself, albeit read by her very proud mom Rachel Leah Cohen, an actor, comedian and self-described “dog mom” who serves as program director at Temple Judea in Tarzana.

Celebrating guests joyfully participated in a treat-tossing, a tunnel of belly rubs and the hora, during which Penny Lane — a rescued Havanese Maltese mix — was happily lifted in her specially-constructed doggy-chair for the occasion. Perhaps most importantly, as part of her Bark Mitzvah Project, Penny Lane has already raised nearly $1,000 for the Israel Guide Dog Center, which is dedicated to improving the quality of life of visually impaired Israelis by providing Hebrew-understanding guide dogs, Cohen said.